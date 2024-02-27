Super Rugby Aupiki final live on TikTok

The 2024 Super Rugby Aupiki final will be filmed in a new way, creating a global first.

It will be shot vertically, and supporters can then watch it live for free on Sky’s TikTok.

Chiefs Manawa captain Kennedy Simon was surprised at the news and is looking forward to her team hopefully being part of that coverage.

“That’s amazing. The more we can broadcast our games to the world, like TikTok, everyone is going to be able to watch it and that’s exciting.”

It’s an initiative supported by 2degrees, Sky Television and TikTok and the information comes as Super Rugby Aupiki play their first games of the season this weekend.

Chiefs Manawa captain Kennedy Simon showing off her cool bracelet.

More than 81% of people in Aotearoa are on social media, with content and events on their phones.

This event will be the first time a sports final (male or female) is aired on the platform, setting a new benchmark for sports broadcasting worldwide.

Audiences can participate by commenting and voting during the game, enhancing engagement and building a sense of community among Aupiki fans.

The South Island’s Matatū captain, Alana Bremner, is also excited and says more eyes on the game are always a good thing.

Six games will be played among four teams in the 2024 competition, with each team playing each other twice.

This is an extension from last year’s competition where every team played each other once before final rounds.

Matatū captain Alana Bremner showing love for the name of her team.

Blues women’s captain Ruahei Demant (Te Whānau-ā-Apanui) says she’s looking forward to running out in their first match-up against the defending champions, Matatū in Invercargill.

“A lot of us haven’t been to Invercargill before, let alone played at Rugby Park.

“But we’re hoping that with a small town, the community comes out to not only support women’s rugby but also support some of the local hometown heroes who have grown up and played rugby in Southland.”

The runners-up of last year’s competition, Chiefs Manawa, will be taking on the third-place Hurricanes Poua in their opening round at FMG Stadium in Waikato.

Poua captain Jackie Patea-Fereti says her team is ready to rip into round one as thought felt they gained a lot after a preseason match against Matatū.

Hurricanes Poua captain Jackie Patea-Fereti represents the villages of Tafitoala (Savai'i), Tafua (Savai'i) and Salelevalu (Upolu) in Samoa.

After being made captain by coach Ngatai Walker earlier this year, Patea-Fereti feels proud to be Samoan leading the franchise she adores.

“I’m proud to hold this title, and it’s awesome because I think for young Pacific Islanders to see that there’s a Samoan girl that’s holding that captaincy, it hopefully inspires them to not just play the game but move into a leadership role.”

The opening round kicks off at 2:05 pm on Saturday.