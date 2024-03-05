PhD student uncovers marae vulnerability to natural disasters

Engineering PhD student Haukapuanui Vercoe has uncovered critical risks to New Zealand’s marae, and is sounding an alarm on the impact of natural hazards.

His analysis of 869 marae nationwide reveals stark vulnerabilities, and he urges swift action to address climate change challenges.

Vercoe’s findings are that one in three marae face flooding, another third grapple with landslides, one in five sits in tsunami zones, and two in five are at risk of liquefaction during earthquakes.

“Climate change is not on the horizon; it’s here, and its effects are evident now,” says Vercoe, stressing the need for immediate action.

Alongside his brother Sonny, also a doctoral student in the faculty of engineering at Waipapa Taumata Rau (University of Auckland), Haukapuanui recognises the critical role marae play in disaster response efforts.

However, he highlights a pressing issue – marae lack resources for essential repairs and upgrades, relying on koha, grants, or event bookings for survival, often with minimal acknowledgment for their significant contributions.

“Marae shouldn’t shoulder the cost and must be adequately resourced,” Vercoe says.

He calls for joint efforts and support from central and local governments to ensure sufficient funding for all marae.

He and his brother have joined forces with Te Arawa Lakes Trust, an iwi organisation in their hometown of Rotorua. Led by their aunt Mere Vercoe, the project aims to enhance marae resilience by bridging the gap between academic research, community needs, and government agencies like Civil Defence.

Using geographic information system (GIS) mapping, Vercoe’s research not only exposes the vulnerabilities of marae to natural disasters but also underscores the brothers’ commitment to giving back to their communities.

“Our priority is using engineering and research skills to help whānau, hapū, iwi, and marae who shaped our lives,” he says.

Despite concerning statistics, Vercoe highlights inherent resilience within Māori communities. “Resilience is ingrained in our people through rapid response, collaboration and leadership,” he says.

This groundbreaking study serves as a call to action, emphasising the need for collective efforts to safeguard the future of these cultural landmarks in the face of escalating natural hazards.