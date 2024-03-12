Simon Bridges gets his hands on the wheel

Former transport minister and Auckland Business Chamber chief executive Simon Bridges has been appointed as the first Māori chair of Waka Kotahi.

Transport Minister Simeon Brown said Bridges (Ngāti Maniapoto) brought extensive experience and knowledge in transport policy and governance to the role.

“He will have a strong focus on delivery and outcomes and ensure that NZTA is working to implement the Government Policy Statement on Land Transport, which will provide the infrastructure New Zealanders need,” Brown said.

“Transport is a critical part of the government’s plan for economic growth and productivity, and I look forward to working closely with Simon over the coming years to deliver the government’s transport objectives.

Bridges has been the chief executive of the Auckland Business Chamber since 2022.

Following a successful legal career, he was elected to Parliament in 2008, representing the Tauranga electorate until his retirement in 2022. From 2018 to 2020 he was National’s leader in opposition until he was rolled by Todd Moller.

Throughout his political career, Mr Bridges held a variety of ministerial portfolios including transport, economic development and communications.