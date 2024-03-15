Christchurch councillor ‘disheartened’ by gun law repeal five years after Christchurch mosque attacks

Today marks 5 years since the Christchurch mosque attacks.

Today marks the fifth year since the Christchurch terrorist mosque attacks and for the Muslim community it’s about reflection and healing.

On Match 15, 2019, a gunman opened fire at Masjid Annur and the Linwood Islamic Centre in Christchurch, killing 50 people and filming his actions.

Christchurch city councilor Tyla Harrison-Hunt (Ngai Tahi, Ngāti Porou, Te Atiawa) says the Muslim community was shocked by ACT’s move to repeal Labour’s firearm legislation on removing military style semi- automatic weapons following the March 15 attack.

“I’m sort of disheartened because you see all these things from the current government that display the complete opposite of what we are trying to do as a country. Particularly around looking after our own and when you put safety over convenience or over a hobby it’s an interesting aspect.

“You’re putting up something you want to have fun with. I don’t know anyone who wants to have fun with a semi-automatic military style rifle in comparison to the risks it can cause and actually doing another terror attack.”

He said the amendment to the firearms legislation felt like a “step backwards” and the policies on Te Tiriti.

“It’s not only the Firearms Amendment Act that affects us as people but it’s also all those others things that come with it.”

Harrison-Hunt invites the government to take part in a kōrero with those who were affected and had lost loved ones during the attacsk.

There was a mixed amount of emotions from the community as they reflected on the past year, he said.

“It’s a time of reflection, to be honest, reflecting on what’s changed and can still change, particularly around co-existence, unity, tolerance, anti-extremism and anti-hate.”

He said they were also looking back at what good had happened since the attack and acknowledging the positive.

Harrison-Hunt, who converted to Islam at 22 years old, is the only Māori on the Christchurch city council, .















