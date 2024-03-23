Te Matatini 2025: Four teams selected to represent Te Tai Tokerau

Heading the charge from the northern region into Te Matatini will be reigning champions Muriwhenua, accompanied by Hātea, Te Uri o Manumanu. and Te Puu Ao.

“Our performers have become like superheroes to our rangatahi (youth) who absolutely love kapa haka. We want to foster that drive and talent and become role models for them through our storytelling, and our performances,” says Blake Ihimaera, chairperson for the Waitangi Cultural Committee.

Other team that took the stage at McKay Stadium today include Hātea Manawanui, Te Puu Ao Hawaikiroa, Te Uri o Maearoa, Te Kapa Haka o Waerenga Rangi, Te Rōpū Kaumātua o Te Kaipara, Ngāpuhi ki Tāmaki 1, Te Puu Ao o Hawaikinui, Ngāpuhi ki Tāmaki 2, Ngāti Wai Kaumātua, Te Kapa Haka o Te Rarawa, Te Kapa Haka o Te Kaunihera, and Te Kōmiti Ahurea o Waitangi.

Te Matatini Te Tai Tokerau delegate, Thomas Strickland, says the growth is due to new teams, and performers and whānau groups returning to the stage to support the kaupapa, “We’ve had Te Matatini for the last fifty years, and the support our whānau have shown for kapa haka in Te Tai Tokerau shows that we have a wonderful future ahead.”

A captivating visual spectacle at this year’s regionals was the presence of a traditional waka taua named Te Aukaha, carved by the late Sir Hekenukumai (Hector) Busby.

TE MATATINI QUALIFING TEAMS

With the inclusion of the four Northland qualifiers and the two teams qualifying from the Te Whanganui-a-Tara regional competition today, Te Ahi a Tahurangi and Ngā Taonga Mai Tawhiti, the total count of qualifying teams rises to 30.

Supported by Te Matatini Enterprises and Te Māngai Pāho, Haka Regionals 2024 was live-streamed on Whakaata Māori and is available on-demand on MĀORI+.

Te Kāhui Maunga will host the Te Matatini 2025 event at Pukekura (Bowl of Brooklands) in Ngā Motu (New Plymouth) on February 25th.

EXTENDED RESULTS

Overall Winners

1. Muriwhenua

2. Hātea

3. Te Uri o Manumanu

4. Te Puu Ao

Whakaeke

1. Muriwhenua, Hātea

2. Te Puu Ao

Mōteatea

1. Muriwhenua, Hātea

2. Te Kapa Haka o Waerenga Te Kaha

Waiata-ā-ringa

1. Te Kapa Haka o Waerenga Te Kaha, Muriwhenua, Hātea

2. Te Puu Ao

Poi

1. Muriwhenua

2. Hātea

3. Te Uri o Manumanu

Haka

1. Muriwhenua, Te Uri o Manumanu

2. Te Puu Ao

3. Te Kapa Haka o Waerenga Te Kaha

Whakawātea

1. Muriwhenua, Hātea

2. Te Uri o Manumanu

3. Te Kapa Haka o Waerenga Te Kaha

Waiata Tira

1. Hātea

2. Te Kapa Haka o Waerenga Te Kaha

3. Te Puu Ao

Manukura Wahine

1. Muriwhenua

2. Hātea

3. Te Puu Ao, Te Uri o Manumanu, Te Kapa Haka o Waerenga Te Kaha

Manukura Tāne

1. Muriwhenua

2. Te Puu Ao, Te Uri o Manumanu, Te Kapa Haka o Waerenga Te Kaha