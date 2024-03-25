Health NZ Te Whatu Ora explains how redundancies could affect Māori

It was announced that 500 Health NZ Te Whatu Ora staff were made redundant.

Health New Zealand Te Whatu Ora has explained how the recent announcement of staff cuts could affect Māori.

More than 500 staff are being made redundant due to major reforms in the healthcare sector. including the planned dissolution of Te Aka Whai Ora.

A Health New Zealand Te Whatu Ora spokesperson said the restructure process was being carried out in stages across Health NZ and it is communicating and consulting with staff and engaging with the unions representing its workforces.

“Most of the proposed changes will impact people who are in management and leadership roles and/or support functions. No patient-facing positions will be affected by these changes.

“We are continuing to work through the change process and, as it is occurring in stages, we do not have final numbers on how many positions may be affected.”

Simplifying the system

In 2023, it began consulting with staff on a new structure that unified and simplified the health system, Health New Zealand Te Whatu Ora said.

“We can improve the care we provide to patients, their whānau and communities by simplifying the way we work.

“This releases time and resources to invest in patient and community facing care. By consolidating and reducing expenditure, more resources can be directed to delivering healthcare to all New Zealanders.”

The formation of Health NZ on July 1, 2022 brought together 29 different entities under one Crown entity, including the 20 former DHBs, eight shared service entities and Manatū Hauora functions.

Included in the restructure are hospital and specialist services, commissioning, national public health service, service improvement and innovation, Pacific health, finance, data and digital, people and communications, infrastructure and investment, office of the chief executive and procurement and supply chain.



