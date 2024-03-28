Te Whanganui a Tara regional competition reveals new winner

Te Ahi a Tahurangi were named the winners of this year’s Whanganui a Tara regional competitions held on March 23 but a re-count has since revealed they instead placed second to Ngā Taonga Mai Tawhiti.

In a tikanga-led ceremony held at Te Kōhanga Reo o Te Papa Rākau Tuarua in Lower Hutt on Wednesday night, Te Ahi a Tahurangi welcomed Ngā Tāonga Mai Tawhiti performers and representatives from Te Whanganui a Tara Haka ā-Rohe organising committee to formally hand over the mauri of the championship.

Te Matatini Te Whanganui a Tara delegate, Te Teira Davis, sympathises with the groups involved and points to a glitch in the automated counting system.

“Ko tētahi āhuatanga i kitea e mātou nō muri kē mai i te whakahuatanga o ngā whakaihuwaka o te kaupapa, nā te whāngai kē i te mīhini taupānga, rorohiko hangarau kaute, i reira kē e raru ana”

(One of the outcomes that we observed after the winners were announced was that the machine that counts the scores was faulty.)

“Kaare i puhaina mai, i whakamāramahia mai e taua taupānga te āhuatanga ki ngā hāmene ki tēnā, ki tēnā.”

“It didn’t take into consideration the penalties.”

Te Ahi a Tahurangi leader Tama Ale Samoa, didn’t want to be interviewed today but said they’re now focusing on the national competition.

“Kua tutuki pai i a mātou tā mātou i whai ai, kua huri ināianei ngā whakaaro ki Te Matatini.”

We’re satisfied with what we wanted to achieve but now our focus is on Te Matatini.

Te Ahi a Tahurangi made their debut in 2020 and won. The group is largely made up of performers from Tūtemaungaroa and Tūhoe ki Pōneke; both groups are former kapa haka representatives of the region at Te Matatini and both are affiliated with the Bay of Plenty-based tribe of Tūhoe.

Te Ao Māori News has asked Te Matatini for comment.