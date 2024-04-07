Wairarapa Moana tells UN Special Rapporteur of Crown’s ‘trail of broken promises’

Wairarapa Moana Incorporation has told the UN Special Rapporteur on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples about the Crown’s “trail of broken promises” during a two-day visit with them.

Francisco Cali-Tzay, an independent human rights expert for the UN Human Rights Council, is in Aotearoa on an academic visit at the request of Wairarapa Moana, Wakatū Incorporation in the South Island and the National Iwi Chairs Forum, together with the Human Rights Commission.

On Saturday, Cali-Tzay visited Wairarapa to hear directly about the Crown’s actions that stopped the completion of the Waitangi Tribunal process for the return of their Pouākani lands taken in 1949.

Wairarapa Moana chair Kingi Smiler says it is the first visit by a UN Special Rapporteur to the region, and Wairarapa Moana in particular.

“The Special Rapporteur visited our Wairarapa Lakes and was told the story of their gifting to the Crown in 1896 in return for land reserves in the Wairarapa, and the trail of broken promises by the Crown that followed.”

The site visit was followed by a hui at Te Rangimārie Marae, Masterton with descendants of the customary Māori owners of Wairarapa Moana, Rangitāne o Wairarapa, Ngāi Tūmapūhia-a-Rangi hapū, Pouākani hapū and Mangatū.

The human rights impact of the Crown’s behaviour was made clear to Cali-Tzay, says Smiler.

“Our whānau spoke out today and told the Special Rapporteur that the Crown’s actions in stopping the Waitangi Tribunal return our Pouākani lands was a breach of our human rights, and the Treaty of Waitangi, and the significant impact on our whānau over the last 160 years.”

Smiler says iwi are backing their plea for international assistance.

“Wairarapa Moana Incorporation has significant support from Iwi Leaders throughout Aotearoa for our call to the international community to encourage the New Zealand Government to address this injustice and return our lands.

“This is not an issue which will simply fade over time. We remain resolute in our pursuit of our lands, for justice and for redress.”

Today, Cali-Tzay will hui with Pouākani hapū and Wairarapa Moana Incorporation, Taupō, and also visit Mangakino - including Lake Maraetai, Maraetai Dam and Wairarapa Moana’s farming operation.