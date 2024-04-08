Te Matatini: Te Tai Rāwhiti qualifies five teams for nationals

Tamararo 2024 flaunted an array of Tai Rawhiti’s familiar faces, from CEOs and movie stars, to chairpeople and knights.

It’s the 71st year for the country’s longest-running kapa haka competition, and in true ‘coasty form’ the region rallied together to bring 23 teams into the foray, and stage 21 qualifying teams.

Ngā Uri o Waikohu withdrew from the event in the final hours leading up to the competition, and Te Aitanga-a-Hauiti was disqualified.

It was Gisborne-based group Waihīrere however who impressed the judges and announced the overall winners of the Tamararo competition 2024.

Overall placings

PLACING GROUP 1st Waihīrere 2nd Whāngārā Mai Tawhiti 3rd Te Hokowhitu a Tū 4th Tū Te Manawa Maurea 5th Hikurangi

Five-time national kapa haka champions Waihīrere, a team that has competed in every national kapa haka competition since its inception, used their vocal abilities to their greatest advantage wowing the audience.

It was a welcomed familiar sound from long-time haka fans who reveled in watching the many recognisable faces of the team including their new tutor.

Lorraine (Lolo) Brown who is virtually an icon of kapa haka, took on a tutor role with the group this year and her input was evident throughout the bracket.

While Waihīrere didn’t win any of the aggregate items, the team placed high enough across the board to finish first.

Whāngārā Mai Tawhiti came out with their reknown mellifluous sound hitting a new crescendo with each key change, all before the display of a solo ‘heihei’ dance in the entry item.

In 2017 the group, led by Sir Derek Lardelli was named champions of Te Matatini, the team’s second national championship achievement. The team placed 1st in every aggregate item except the waiata-a-ringa.

Te Hokowhitu a Tū delivered a solid, impactful, and controlled performance reinforcing a theme that has been at the forefront of many teams throughout the regional competitions this year pledging to protect the environment.

Te Whānau a Ruataupare team, known for their classic form of haka paid homage to their founder Tuini Ngawai in the whakawātea, but not without a modern twist echoing the latest catch-phrase in te ao haka, “ruku tuku tū” (rukutukutuuuu).

The total number of qualifying teams for Te Matatini from the regional competitions so far is now 35, with 5 more regions yet to participate in the qualifying rounds.





Winners of aggregate and non-aggregate items:

Te Mita o te Reo - Waihīrere

Whakaeke - Whāngārā Mai Tawhiti

Mōteatea - Te Hokowhitu a Tū, Whāngārā Mai Tawhiti

Waiata-ā-ringa - Te Hokowhitu a Tū

Poi - Whāngārā Mai Tawhiti

Haka - Whāngārā Mai Tawhiti

Whakawātea - Whāngārā Mai Tawhiti

Kākahu - Te Hokowhitu a Tū, Whāngārā Mai Tawhiti, Waihīrere

Manukura Wahine - Te Hokowhitu a Tū

Manukura Tāne - Whāngārā Mai Tawhiti















