More help needed to address youth homelessness

The first kaupapa Māori transitional youth housing service He Pā Piringa has opened applications for its new intake.

He Pā Piringa can house up to 18 youth between 17 and 21 years of age for up to a year.

“This facility has been designed for a young person,” Mā te Huruhuru Charitable Trust chief executive Māhera Maihi says.

“There are only young people here. We’ve got staff, social workers and clinicians who can provide wrap-around support. This is a by Māori, for Māori, to be Māori kaupapa, and that’s the difference between us and motels and hotels that some of our young people end up in.”

This month marks one year since its opening, a bittersweet celebration time as Maihi says youth homelessness remains a pressing issue. “There are 11,000 homeless youth in Auckland alone, and we only have 18 rooms here,” she says.

According to recent data, approximately one in 100 New Zealanders are classified as homeless, with youth comprising a significant portion of this demographic. Figures suggest that around 40% of homeless individuals are under the age of 25.

Maihi says the initiative goes beyond simply putting a roof over young people’s heads. Rather, it’s about addressing intergenerational trauma.

“The unique thing about He Pā Piringa is we have a wānanga process so it’s not crisis placement. You have to go through a wananga and we take young people to a marae and the framework and principles of the marae,” she says.

Finance Minister Nicola Willis will deliver her first government budget on May 30 at which time the future of youth housing will be known.

“Everybody is really holding their breath,” Maihi says

“The government has said that wants to devolve resources from big fish and give them to smaller communities, Māori communities, and people with reach in their communities. Come back to us in a year and we will see how that goes.”

Maihi and her team are working through the 200-plus applications for the new intake at He Pā Piringa.







