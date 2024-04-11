Battered Spring Creek stopbank worries Civil Defence; evacuation suggested

Marlborough Civil Defence and Emergency Management (CDEM) is advising some residents in the township of Spring Creek near Blenheim to evacuate their homes by 9am tomorrow because of concerns over a nearby battered stopbank.

Heavy rain in the upper Wairau catchment is expected to raise the Wairau River level significantly tomorrow, Friday, from 9am to 5pm.

At Spring Creek the river is expected to reach between 3,300 and 3,600 cubic metres (cumecs) per second after 9am, and residents of Dodson, Hathaway and March Steets, and part of Ferry Road, are advised to relocate as a precaution for the day.

CDEM says the Peninsula Rd stop bank is potentially compromised due to previous storm events and seismic activity.

Twenty Civil Defence and iwi volunteers are door knocking and leafletting 70 homes this evening. Residents can evacuate tonight if they wish.

Marlborough Civil Defence and Emergency Management has asked residents in this area to evacuated by 9am.

Marlborough CDEM advises:

Stay with friends or family first. Make contact sooner rather than later;

Have a grab bag ready’

Take a change of clothes and sleeping bags or blankets for each household member;

Take prescription medications, car and house keys and a phone charger;

Keep mobile phones on and charged so they can receive calls and Antenno alerts; and

Take your pets with you - they are the owners’ responsibility.

Peninsula Road is closed between Gouland and Ferry Roads in Spring Creek. The Wairau Bar Road and Bothams Bend Road may be closed tomorrow as well.

CDEM says for more information people should follow the council’s Facebook page and any instructions regarding evacuation, or phone Marlborough CDEM on 03 520 7400 if they need assistance.

River levels can be checked here at Flood Watch.

Locals can download the council’s Antenno app for alerts or go to www.marlborough.govt.nz