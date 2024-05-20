‘Super Sid’ laid to rest in Maromāku

A funeral service was held today at a Latter-Day Saints meeting house in Maromaku, Northland for All Black and Northland rugby legend Sid Going.

Born in 1943, Going played for the All Blacks for 10 years from 1967, alongside his brothers Ken and Brian.

“We all practised the triple scissors that the Going brothers patented over the years,” All Black legend Eric Rush said.

“We probably never pulled it off successfully but we always tried it.”

Inducted into the Rugby Hall of Fame in 2019, Sid Going played 86 times for the All Blacks. His career spanned from 1967 to 1977, during which he participated in some of the most iconic test series in All Blacks history. His skill and influence on the game led to him being regarded as one of the finest halfbacks ever to play.

Milton Going says his father’s involvement in the community continued long after his career, as a coach and a devoted member of his church. “He was involved with junior rugby, senior rugby, he did a lot of secondary school rugby as well. He went on youth tours every year,” Milton said..

The Going family name is synonymous with Northland and the Mid-Northern Club. Brothers Ken and Brian were also team members, with 12 of the wider family following in their path in later years. Going’s son Milton represented the All Blacks Sevens, while his other son Jared played Super Rugby for the Crusaders.

Rush adds, “He had time for everyone that came along, whether it be at rugby, at church, or at the local school. He had time for everybody. There aren’t many folk heroes up here in the North, but we got to meet him, his own followers, and he was just a very humble, private man.”

Although he’s being laid to rest today, the Going name will always be connected with great rugby players, both on and off the field.