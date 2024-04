Police have found the body of a man on Mount Maunganui beach at about 5am this morning.

In an initial statement, Police said they were called to a burglary on Surf Road.

“As police arrived, three suspects fled on foot. While two were located and arrested, a third offender ran into the sea where police lost sight of him.”

It was following a shoreline search for the third suspect when they discovered the body.

Police will continue their inquiries into the sudden death of the man.