Te Matatini 2025: Rangitane sends four teams to Nationals

Leading the Rangitāne region’s representation at Te Matatini will be the reigning champions, Te Tu Mataora, Te Tini o Rēhua, Te Ringa Kaha, and debutants to this competition, and Te Matatini, Te Whiri Kōkō o Rangitāne.

Ten years ago, the regional event in Rangitāne had five teams perform on the stage.

“What began as a modest gathering has flourished into a vibrant platform where our community can come together to honor our heritage, showcase our talent, and celebrate Māori culture,” said Te Matatini Rangitāne delegate, Chris Whaiapu.

ALL TE MATATINI QUALIFING TEAMS

These four teams will be part of the additional 28 qualifying teams from Mātaatua (6), Ngāti Kahungunu (4), Te Arawa (6), Te Kāhui Maunga (4), Te Tauihu (2), Te Tai Tokerau (4), and Te Whanganui-a-Tara (2). Te Whenua Moemoea results are expected later tonight.

Supported by Te Matatini Enterprises and Te Māngai Pāho, Haka Regionals 2024 was live-streamed on Whakaata Māori and is available on-demand on MĀORI+.

Te Kāhui Maunga will host the Te Matatini 2025 event at Pukekura (Bowl of Brooklands) in Ngā Motu (New Plymouth) on February 25th.

EXTENDED RESULTS

Overall Winners

1. Te Tū Mataora

2. Te Tini o Rehua

3. Te Whiri Kōkō o Rangitāne

4. Te Ringa Kaha

Te mita o te reo

1. Te Tū Mataora, Te Tini o Rehua

3. Te Whiri Kōkō o Rangitāne

Whakaeke

1. Te Tū Mataora

2. Te Whiri Kōkō o Rangitāne

3. Te Tini o Rehua

Mōteatea

1. Te Tū Mataora

2. Te Ringa Kaha

3. Te Tini o Rehua

Waiata-ā-ringa

1. Te Tū Mataora

2. Te Whiri Kōkō o Rangitāne

3. Te Tini o Rehua

Poi

1. Te Tū Mataora

3. Te Whiri Kōkō o Rangitāne, Te Tini o Rehua

Haka

1. Te Tū Mataora

2. Te Tini o Rehua

3. Te Ringa Kaha

Whakawātea

1. Te Tū Mataora, Te Tini o Rehua

3. Te Whiri Kōkō o Rangitāne

Manukura Wahine

1. Te Tū Mataora

2. Te Whiri Kōkō o Rangitāne

Manukura Tāne

1. Te Tini o Rehua, Te Tū Mataora

2. Te Ringa Kaha

Kākaku

1. Te Ringa Kaha, Te Tini o Rehua

3. Te Whiri Kōkō o Rangitāne, Te Tū Mataora

Manukura (combined)

1. Te Tū Mataora

2. Te Tini o Rehua

3. Te Whiri Kōkō o Rangitāne, Te Ringa Kaha