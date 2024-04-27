Waitaha-South Island kapa haka celebrates 60 years

Te Ahikaaroa is one of 13 groups performing at the Waitaha kapa haka regionals. Photo / Supplied / Stuff

If it’s kapa haka you’re after, Christchurch is the place to be today, with the Waitaha senior kapa haka competition on at Wolfbrook Arena.

Not only will the competition showcase the best Māori cultural performances in the South Island, it also marks a significant milestone for Waitaha, as it celebrates its 60th anniversary.

Waitaha spans most of the South Island, making it the biggest of the 12 kapa haka regions in Aotearoa.

Thirteen kapa haka teams will take the stage in Christchurch, equalling the highest number in the Waitaha event’s history. The same number of teams competed in the 2016 competition.

Two new groups, Kōkō Tangiwai and Te Kapa Haka o Ngā Hau e Whā ki Murihiku, will be making their debut and the top four groups will qualify to compete at Te Matatini 2025, to be held in Ngāmotu/New Plymouth.

Te Matatini Waitaha delegate Junior Tana says as the kapa haka regionals celebrates its Diamond Jubilee, the organising committee has worked hard to ensure a memorable celebration of Māori culture, stories and traditions.

“We have new kapa, we have old kapa with new tutors, we have parts of our rohe participating that have not done so for many years, and we have more kapa haka teams competing than our last competition,” he says.

“This reflects the enthusiasm and energy surrounding this year’s competition, as it welcomes both seasoned performers and newcomers.”