Germany suggests NZ put Treaty into written constitution

This article was first published by RNZ.

The justice minister has told the United Nations the government is committed to making sure there are 20,000 fewer victims of violent crime by 2029.

Justice Minister Paul Goldsmith is currently in Geneva and attended the Universal Periodic Review, outlining the coalition government’s law and order plans.

In a statement, Goldsmith said speaking to the United Nations Human Rights Council presented an opportunity to share New Zealand’s human rights progress, priorities and challenges - and respond to issues and topics raised by others.

The government’s treatment of Māori was one of the issues raised by other countries.

Most countries that commented during the session recommended New Zealand do more to reduce health, education and justice inequities for Māori.

Germany suggested incorporating human rights and the Treaty of Waitangi into a written constitution; Australia recommended that businesses be made to report on gender pay gaps; and the United Kingdom recommended adopting modern slavery legislation for businesses with international supply chains.

Meanwhile, Goldsmith said New Zealand was not as safe as it was six years ago and “it isn’t the country many of us grew up in”.

“One of those challenges is law and order and keeping communities safe so they can go about their lives in peace.

“I outlined our commitment to making sure there are 20,000 fewer victims of violent crime by 2029, as well as reducing serious youth offending by 15 percent.”

Goldsmith said this would happen by “backing police to go after criminal gangs”, getting more officers on the ground, speeding up court processes, and restoring the Three Strikes legislation.

The government would also create youth military academies, a youth serious offender category, cap sentence reductions and review the firearms registry.

“I’ll shortly receive the full list of recommendations made by member states, which we’ll formally respond to in August.

“It’s important we demonstrate our commitment to human rights, and accept scrutiny of our progress.”

New Zealand last took part in the United Nations Human Rights Council in 2019. This was the fourth time New Zealand has appeared.

- RNZ