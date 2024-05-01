Final kapa haka regionals on sale today: ticket and timing details

Hemi Taitini, male leader and tutor of Te Tahatū at Te Matatini 2023

Tickets for Tāmaki Makaurau’s senior kapa haka regionals will go on sale at 2pm today.

The final set of regionals ahead of next year’s Te Matatini festival will see 24 teams go head-to-head at Spark Arena across Saturday, May 11 and Sunday, May 12.

On Instagram this morning, Tāmaki Kapa Haka said the event was unprecedented in scale.

“This year’s competition is making history with a record-breaking 24 teams bringing their A game to showcase their talents and steal the spotlight.”

Tickets can be bought from Ticket Master from 2pm onwards.

Pricing and timings

Adult passes will cost $20 for a single day pass, or $30 for a double-day pass.

Kaumātua can nab a two-day pass for $5 but must present their gold card upon entry, and those aged six to 17 will be charged $5 a day.

Tamariki aged five or younger can get in free, provided they sit on an adult’s lap.

Timings for both days’ events are available on the Taamaki Makaurau Senior Kapa Haka Regionals page on Facebook or Instagram.