Te Whānau a-Apanui athlete to fight in first international bout

Mixed martial arts athlete Navajo Stirling (Te Whānau a-Apanui) wasn’t expecting to fight in this weekend’s HEX 30 but answered the call only nine days out from the event.

“They needed a guy to step in last minute,” says the 26-year-old ,who typically fights in the heavyweight division.

“He (opponent Stu Dare) was middle weight but came up to light heavy so I met him halfway at light-heavy.”

Although the event is at Trusts stadium in west Auckland, Hex Fight Series is an Australia-based MMA promotion that has featured some of the best in the sport including Israel Adesanya, Jim Crute, Matt Vaile, and more. Stirling acknowledges that this event will be yet another stepping stone to achieve his ultimate dream of fighting in the UFC.

“I’ve only ever fought in New Zealand so to get on their show and to get to be seen by a different audience is going to be very good for my career.”

Having grown up in Upper-Hutt, Stirling says his first introduction into combat sports was with karate and Muay Thai practitioners at his school hall at 15 years-old.

“I was 19 when I had my first novice fight and from that point I knew that this is what I wanted to do for the rest of my life.”

City Kickboxing, based in Auckland, New Zealand, has gained international acclaim for its elite fighters and world-class training. Led by head coach Eugene Bareman, the gym boasts talents such as UFC champions Israel Adesanya and Alexander Volkanovski, along with premier athletes Dan Hooker, Carlos Ulber, and Kai Kara-France - all who have taken Stirling under their wing as mentors.

“They have all groomed me and helped me on my way to be a better fighter and superstar, learning the ways inside and outside of the ring and just those little things that a lot of people won’t know.

“There’s just so much more outside of the sport that you have to be aware of. And I feel like I’ve gotten ahead just by learning from them.”

Hex 30 takes place at Trust Stadium this Saturday.