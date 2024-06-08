Police to monitor second gang tangi this weekend

Police are set to monitor a second gang tangi this weekend, in Ōpōtiki.

A number of gang members are expected in the eastern Bay of Plenty town for a planned gathering and memorial ride.

Police say they will be monitoring proceedings and will have a visible presence in the area to ensure the safety of the community.

They are also in contact with the whānau of the person being remembered, and will continue to be in contact through the weekend.

They say they will be monitoring traffic movement, and that any antisocial or unlawful behaviour and driving-related offending will not be tolerated.

Police are advising members of the public to take extra care driving on State Highway 35 between Ōpōtiki and Maraenui Today.

The tangi is the second this weekend which the police intend to monitor.

Police also intend to monitor an expected gang related tangi in Wainuiomata, Lower Hutt on Today.

- Stuff