Kura Kaupapa ākonga among 13 injured in Taranaki crash

Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Ngā Ruahinerangi has confirmed 11 tamariki and one kaiako were involved in a Taranaki crash this morning.

The crash, on Hastings Road in Matapu, occurred shortly before 10 am.

In a statement, Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Ngā Ruahinerangi chair Renee Wright said information about the crash and injuries is still to be understood.

“Our immediate thoughts are with our Tamariki and wider whānau members.”

Wright says karakia have been conducted at the kura and at the site of the crash to ensure the spiritual well-being of all involved.

“We will fully cooperate with the police accident investigation team to help us get a clear understanding of the events that led to this accident.

“Our whānau are extremely grateful for the outpouring of aroha and support from all corners of Taranaki.”

RNZ reported four ambulances and four helicopters attended the crash, with two patients airlifted to Waikato Hospital in serious condition, St John said.

Two others in moderate condition were airlifted to Whanganui Hospital, while nine others were transported by ambulance to Hāwera Hospital and Taranaki Hospital.

Additional reporting by RNZ.