Thousands without power in Northland following heavy rain

Northpower is reporting widespread power outages across Te Tai Tokerau, affecting several towns including Whangārei.

The outages follow a night of heavy rain. which brought flooding and smaller power outages to the region.

In a Facebook post, Northpower said it lost connection to the main Transpower feed, which comes from Maungatapere.

“Transpower is working hard to find the fault, and we hope that power will be restored soon.”

Northpower’s website shows the outages are affecting greater Maungatapere, Poroti, greater Whangarei Central and Whangarei Port areas, as well as Marsden Point, One Tree Point, Ruakaka, Mata, Waipu, Waipu Cove and Braigh.

The outages struck shortly after 11am this morning.

Meanwhile Top Energy’s outages map has painted almost the entirety of the Far North in red.