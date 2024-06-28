Visitor incentive with free entry at Waitangi Treaty Grounds to mark Matariki

This article first appeared on RNZ.

The Waitangi Treaty Grounds is celebrating Matariki weekend and the long-awaited reopening of State Highway 1 over the Brynderwyns with a free open day on Sunday.

That will be followed by a full week of free entry for New Zealanders, from Saturday, July 6 to Sunday, July 14, coinciding with the first week of the school holidays.

The closure of Northland’s main transport link with the rest of the country since late February has hit the Treaty Grounds hard, along with many other tourist attractions and businesses in the Bay of Islands.

The reopening of State Highway 1 at 11.59pm on Wednesday will be greeted across Northland with, if not celebration, then at least a huge sigh of relief.

Waitangi Treaty Grounds chief executive Ben Dalton said it had been tough having the main road to Te Taitokerau Northland closed for so long.

Photo: Supplied / Waitangi National Trust

“It’s affected our visitation numbers and disrupted our industry and region still recovering from events such as Covid lockdowns and Cyclone Gabrielle,” he said.

“Matariki is a perfect time to visit the birthplace of our nation as it holds significant cultural and spiritual importance to Māori, and to all New Zealanders. It offers an opportunity for reflection, celebration and connection. I couldn’t think of a better time or place to be than the Treaty Grounds.”

Visitors who want to make the most of free entry for New Zealanders should bring some form of ID.

Admission includes access to two museums, the historic site and buildings, a Māori cultural experience and a guided tour.

A Māori cultural experience awaits visitors. Photo: Supplied / Waitangi National Trust

Tania Burt, of the regional development agency Northland Inc, said she was grateful to NZTA Waka Kotahi for its work on the critical highway.

“We’re excited to now be celebrating the reopening and want to encourage New Zealanders to visit our unique part of the motu.”

Burt said the agency had partnered with the Treaty Grounds to encourage Kiwis to head north this long weekend or during the school holiday break.

“The cost of closure has been very tough on many businesses, but we’re optimistic that Northland and the Bay of Islands has not been forgotten by the rest of the country.

“We now want to encourage everyone - families looking for time away together, those who’ve never been, and those who’ve been away too long - to plan that trip and reconnect with Taitokerau Northland. All roads heading north are open and we’re ready to welcome you,” she said.

An independent report commissioned by Northland Inc in 2023 found the initial 58-day closure of State Highway 1 over the Brynderwyn Hills after Cyclone Gabrielle cost Northland’s economy at least $2 million per day.

Another report, prepared earlier this year by the New Zealand Institute of Economic Research and commissioned by the Northland Corporate Group, put the total economic cost of the closure at more than $14 million per day.