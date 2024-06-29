Māori All Blacks vs Japan: Tune in for Māori or English commentary

Whakaata Māori and Sky Sport will partner to broadcast three rugby matches over Matariki. Photo / All Blacks Experience

Both games simulcast live on Whakaata Māori, Māori+, and Sky. For the June 29 match, viewers enjoy te reo Māori commentary on Whakaata Māori, Māori+, and Sky Sport 2, with English commentary available on Sky Sport 1. On July 6, te reo Māori commentary is on Whakaata Māori, Māori+, and Sky Sport 3, while English commentary is on Sky Sport 2. Sky Open provides delayed free-to-air coverage of both matches.

Julian Wilcox (Ngāpuhi, Te Arawa) hosts pre-match, half-time, and post-match analysis alongside former Māori All Blacks halfback Bryn Hall (Ngāti Ranginui) and Black Ferns co-captain Ruahei Demant (Te Whānau-ā-Apanui, Te Whakatōhea, Ngāti Awa) on both Whakaata Māori and Sky.

Tūmamao Harawira (Ngāpuhi) and Te Aorere Pēwhairangi (Ngāti Porou) provide te reo Māori commentary, while Tony Johnson and Bryn Hall call the matches in English.

Reporter Kereama Wright is in Japan and is set to bring pre-game, half-time, and post-game crosses.

Māori All Blacks squad:

Forwards for the Māori All Blacks' 2024 Japan tour.

Props

Benet Kumeroa* (Te Atihaunui a Pāpārangi/Bay of Plenty/Hurricanes)

Joe Moody (Ngāi Tahu/Canterbury/Crusaders)

Marcel Renata (Ngāti Whanaunga, Ngāi Takoto/Auckland/Blues)

Ollie Norris (Ngāpuhi/Waikato/Chiefs)

Pouri Rakete-Stones (Ngāpuhi/Hawke’s Bay/Hurricanes)

Hookers

Kurt Eklund (Ngāti Kahu/Bay of Plenty/Blues)

Tyrone Thompson (Ngāti Rangiwewehi/Ngāi Tāmanuhiri/Chiefs)

Locks

Isaia Walker-Leawere (Ngāti Porou/Hawke’s Bay/Hurricanes)

Laghlan McWhannell* (Ngāti Kahungunu/Waikato/Blues)

Max Hicks (Ngāti Ranginui/Tasman/Highlanders)

Tahlor Cahill* (Ngāpuhi/Canterbury/Crusaders)

Loose forwards

Billy Harmon (Ngāi Tahu/Canterbury/Highlanders)

Cameron Suafoa (Ngāpuhi/North Harbour/Blues)

Cullen Grace (Ngāti Whakaue/Canterbury/Crusaders)

Nikora Broughton* (Ngā Rauru, Ngāti Ruanui/Bay of Plenty/Highlanders)

Te Kamaka Howden (Tūhoe/Manawatū/Hurricanes)

Backs for the Māori All Blacks’ 2024 Japan tour.

Half Backs

Sam Nock (Ngāpuhi/Northland/Blues)

Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi (Ngāti Rangitihi, Ngāti Pikiao, Tūhourangi, Ngāti Whakaue, Ngāti Awa/Bay of Plenty/Chiefs)

First five-eighths

Rivez Reihana* (Ngāi Tahu, Ngāti Hine, Ngāpuhi, Ngāti Tūwharetoa/Northland/Crusaders)

Taha Kemara* (Te Whānau a Apanui, Te Whakatōhea/Waikato/Crusaders)

Midfield

Bailyn Sullivan (Ngāti Kahungunu/Waikato/Hurricanes)

Corey Evans* (Te Aupouri, Ngāti Kahu/Northland/Blues)

Daniel Rona* (Te Ātiawa/Taranaki/Chiefs)

Rameka Poihipi (Ngāti Whakaue/Canterbury/Chiefs)

Quinn Tupaea (Ngaati Tiipa, Ngaati Amaru, Waikato/Waikato/Chiefs)

Backs for the Māori All Blacks’ 2024 Japan tour.

Outside Backs

Cole Forbes* (Ngāti Awa/Bay of Plenty/Blues)

Josh Moorby (Ngāi Maniapoto/Waikato/Hurricanes)

Tana Tuhakaraina* (Ngāti Hauā/Waikato/Chiefs)

Unavailable for selection due to injury:

Manaaki Selby-Rickit (Ngāti Raukawa)

Shaun Stevenson (Ngāpuhi)

Jared Profitt (Ngāti Porou)