Pūanga at Carlton School dedicated to cultural diversity

Carlton School's Puanga/Matariki event started with a bonfire at 6am in the morning

This year’s Pūanga/Matariki celebration at Carlton School was dedicated to cultural diversity within the school.

There are currently 20 ethnicities at the school and this year, with the help of the parent community, students have been learning “about us” in cultural contexts.

The Pūanga began at 6am on the school field with a bonfire with ruruku/ karakia led by Robin Ohia. It was a lot warmer than previous years’ celebrations with stars visible but some clouds and strong light from the moon obscuring some of the views, he said.

Carlton School students later travelled to Castlecliff Beach to create “cultural sand sculptures".

“We are hoping to see the learning focus manifest through the many creations and that our learners are guided by our school values. In particular, we hope to further develop our understanding and application of ‘kotahitanga’ by strengthening our group and working and collaborating. It was a great day,” he said.

Ohia spoke about being in the time of Korekore whakapiri.

“The moon is out, on its way back to be the new moon, to complete a month of the lunar calendar - 28 days long, 13 moons in a year.

“The middle of winter is the beginning of the Māori calendar,” he said.

Ohia pointed out the rising stars of Pūanga, Tipāunuku, Tupuarangi and Matariki - which he said was best to see in the summer - and the planets Jupiter, Mars and Saturn, then Scorpio and the Milky Way.

Principal Gary Johnston welcomed everyone to the celebrations, with a line of about 20 satellites happening to orbit past and make a spectacle to add to the occasion.

Students later travelled to Castlecliff Beach to create “cultural sand sculptures”. They then returned to school for a shared kai with whānau and closed the day with a poem reading written by one of the parents.

-NZ Herald