Taranaki Puanga celebrations centre on Stratford, Hāwera

New Plymouth and Hāwera observatories will host dawn Puanga viewings on Friday at dawn

Stratford and Hāwera will be at the centre of Puanga celebrations in Taranaki this weekend as the region marks the Māori new year.

On Thursday evening Puanganui-o-te-Rangi returns with performances and activitiesin Stratford War Memorial Hall, thanks to a joint effort by Ngāruahine Iwi Health Services and Stratford District Council.

On Friday morning Ngāti Ruanui host another free whānau event at Te Whare o Ruapūtahanga in Hāwera, and there’s a star-viewing at dawn.

Stratford’s Puanganui-o-te-Rangi runs from 4-7pm on Thursday and Ngāruahine Iwi Health Services general manager Warren Nicholls said activities cover Puanga, Matariki, remembrance, aspirations, and wellbeing.

He said the event was to reflect on the year past and “inform and plan our pathway ahead.”

Themes include kai, wai and the taiao (environment) – and there will be a glow room with a night-sky, fire poi and Māori Women’s Welfare League weaving wānanga.

The evening also includes performances, kai spaces, face painting, a photo booth and a ‘star passport’ for tamariki to fill and enter into a prize draw.

Nicholls said the kaupapa would enhance community understanding of Puanga’s role guiding everyday life.

“Equally important is how we receive feedback, sit and learn together and strengthen through mana-enhanced relationships.”

Stratford District Council’s community and economic development manager, Saba Afzal, says Puanga offered a moment to slow down and reconnect.

“It’s about honouring where we’ve come from, celebrating what we’ve achieved, and creating space to look ahead.”

Friday kicks off 6am at Hāwera Observatory with a dawn viewing of the star Puanga and constellation Matariki – subject to clear skies – and a presentation in the observatory afterwards.

At 9:30am Ngāti Ruanui’s Puanga-Matariki Whānau Day kicks off at Te Whare o Ruapūtahanga – South Taranaki District Council’s TSB Hub.

The community event again features performances, entertainment, kai, activities and prizes until early afternoon.

The TSB Hub opens again in the evening for a black tie celebration marking 25years since Ngāti Ruanui signed its Treaty of Waitangi Settlement with the Crown.

On Friday New Plymouth Observatory will also host a Puanga and Matariki viewing from 5am.

New Plymouth District Council’s Puke Ariki Museum last Friday night held a kōrero about Puanga and Matariki with kapa haka from Te Aiotanga o Houkura.

Next Thursday senior students from Te Pi’ipi’inga Kākano Mai i Rangiātea take the lead at Waitara Library and Service Centre.

From 4pm year 11-13 tauira will guide small groups through hands-on activities and storytelling reflecting remembrance, celebration, connection to the taiao, and aspirations for the year ahead.

Last year NPDC cancelled its annual Matariki Weekend winter Festival of Lights, saying the half-million-dollar cost couldn’t be justified.

The festival was a mini version of summer’s Festival of Lights in Pukekura Park, attracting thousands downtown for illuminated artworks, music and food-trucks.

Despite being elected on a cost-cutting platform, new Mayor Max Brough said his new council might revive a smaller Matariki festival next year.

LDR is local body journalism funded by RNZ and NZ on Air