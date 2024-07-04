Hauraki Gulf protection bill has govt select committee support

A government select committee has thrown its weight behind the Hauraki Gulf protection bill, providing for an additional 19 new protection areas across the marine reserve. The strong support is intended to safeguard the environment amid various changes developed by the government.

The bill will introduce the extension of two existing marine reserves; Te Whanganui o Hei (Cathedral Cove Marine reserve and Okakari Point – Cape Rodney (Goat Island), as well as introducing multiple protection areas across the Hauraki Gulf.

Forest & Bird Hauraki Gulf Campaigner Bianaca Ranson says the passing of the bill is crucial to ensuring the survival of marine life in the Gulf.

“Every three years there is a report that comes out called state of the Gulf and for 24 years it has continued to outline in great detail through research, mātauranga and data that the Hauraki Gulf is in serious trouble and that our eco-systems and our taonga species are in serious decline,” she says.

The bill is one that Ranson has advocated for more than 20 years.

She says it’s a good sign seeing the select committee supporting the cause.

“We’ve just recently heard that the select committee has unanimously supported that the bill be passed. That’s really significant for many reasons the first is that there’s clearly cross party support for the bill to be passed which given the current political environment around the importance of protecting te taiao and addressing climate change and many environmental issues is a good sign, that this is being supported unanimously with minor amendments.”

Ranson says the Hauraki Gulf is infested with many invasive species, and is now extinct of crayfish, pāua, snapper and other predators of those species.

However, Ranson encourages people to continue to challenge the government.

“It’s also really important that it doesn’t get shelved so we need to keep the pressure on, we need urgent protection out here in the Hauraki.”

In addition to the 19 protection areas the bill is wanting to see introduced, it will also see the increase of high protection awareness to 6% and seafloor protection awareness to 12% from an existing 0.3% of current.

Ranson further adds that once a legislation is in place she would like to see work toward 100% seafloor protection.