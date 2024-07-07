Northland cop punched handcuffed man in the face

This article was first published by Stuff.

A Northland cop has been discharged without conviction after he punched a handcuffed man in the face.

According to the Independent Police Conduct Authority, the man was arrested for breaching a protection order following a family harm event in Ahipara.

A police officer was loading the man into the patrol car when another officer pushed the detainee, causing his head to hit the railing of the car’s door.

The detainee then didn’t want to get into the car and started an argument with the officer who had pushed him.

The officer then punched the man in the face, the IPCA said.

Police carried out a criminal investigation that saw the officer charged with assault.

The officer was found guilty at a trial, but was later discharged without conviction under section 106 of the Sentencing Act 2002.

Police also undertook an employment process with the officer, which the IPCA summary said “resulted in a confidential employment outcome”.

The IPCA said they were satisfied that police adequately investigated the incident.

The police has been approached for comment, including on whether the officer is still employed.

- Stuff



