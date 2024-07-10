Shilo Kino’s ‘All That We Know’ - a bold story of identity and activism

This poignant and thought-provoking story follows a young adult navigating life’s complexities while becoming deeply involved in the world of Māori activism.

Kino’s latest work is particularly relevant for individuals who, like herself, did not grow up immersed in te reo Māori and Māori customs.

“It’s something that I feel like I would have wanted to read back in my 20s, starting my reclamation journey back into te ao Māori because the reality is that many Māori grew up disconnected from our marae and maunga,” Kino says.

The narrative centers on Mareikura, a strong, outspoken Māori woman and activist with a substantial social media following. Kino describes her protagonist as a wahine Māori with bold opinions, embodying themes that resonate deeply with the Māori experience.

“She’s very outspoken, very bold. She’s an activist who has a social media following,” Kino elaborates, highlighting the character’s role in addressing issues of identity, belonging, activism, culture, queerness, and religion.

Kino’s novel is a call to action for Māori readers, urging them to embrace their journey of language revitalisation and self-identity with strength and courage.

“I do think there is a big connection between activism and having to reclaim a language that should have been our birthright, and that we will spend the rest of our lives in pursuit of,” she says.

Shilo Kino’s debut novel, The Pōrangi Boy, also delved into similar themes, aiming to encourage readers to contemplate deeply the issues affecting them.

“It is a book that is deeply confronting. I believe that when people read it, it will make you feel deeply about the world.”

All That We Know is now available in bookstores nationwide.