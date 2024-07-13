Iwi-inspired wāhi tākaro opened at Kaipātiki Reserve

A new Ngāti Whātua o Kaipara inspired wāhi tākaro, play space and community recreational area, has been officially opened at Kaipātiki Reserve on Saturday, formerly the Parakai Recreation Reserve well-known for the Parakai Springs hot pool complex.

The formal opening of the completed reserve was led by mana whenua elder Glen Wilcox and has been followed by an open day gala for the local community.

“We look forward to welcoming the community, in particular the tamariki, to enjoy this long-awaited space of recreation and taiao (environment) upon this historic whenua of the Kaipara,” said Tamaki Mercer, chairperson of Te Poari o Kaipātiki ki Kaipara, the co-governance entity that oversees Kaipātiki.

The redevelopment, begun in late January 2023, includes a new playground with māra hūpara (traditional Māori play elements), basketball court and multiple covered BBQ areas with seating.

The works also include two rentable holiday cabins and five self-contained campervan sites available for temporary stays.

Prominent artist and designer Bernard Makoare (Te Uri o Hau, Ngāti Whātua, Te Waiariki, Te Kai Tutae, Te Rarawa, Ngāpuhi-nui-tonu) guided the design work, which seeks to appreciate the Ngāti Whātua o Kaipara people, lands, waters, heritage and ancestry.

Ngāti Whātua o Kaipara have long connections with the geothermal springs located on the reserve, with the mineral springs recognised for their rongoā or natural healing qualities.

The Crown formally returned the reserve jointly to Ngāti Whātua o Kaipara with Auckland Council in 2013 under a Tiriti o Waitangi settlement after acquiring the land in July 1878.

Since the establishment of the co-governance arrangement, the original name of Kaipātiki has been restored to the whenua.