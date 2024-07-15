A night of homegrown talent: Kiwi Rumble elevates wrestling

Entertainment wrestling fans were treated to a night of spectacular homegrown talent over the weekend at Kiwi Rumble, the first professional-level wrestling event of its kind in New Zealand since the early 1980s.

The event saw some of the country’s best wrestlers take to the ring at Pakuranga College.

Aaron Henare, a prominent figure in the wrestling world, expressed his excitement about Kiwi Rumble, noting that it marked a significant milestone for wrestling in New Zealand.

“Before tonight, there were a lot of semi-pro amateur promotions but today is the first day that everything has come together to make a professional-level event,”

Henare highlighted the importance of this event, reminiscent of New Zealand’s last major homegrown wrestling event, On the Mat, which aired on national television in the early ‘80s. He emphasized the inspiration it provided for young fans.

“Imagine all of the kids that came in today and thought, ‘Oh, I can be a wrestler when I grow up. I don’t just have to watch it on WWE.’”

Showcasing Māori and Polynesian Talent

Te Raukura “Tee” Hawke (Ngāti Whātua, Ngāpuhi, Tainui) says that Māori and Polynesians have natural abilities for the sport.

“It’s our heart, our passion for the work we do. Our strength to commit, and our power in the ring,” he said.

Witness history in the making as the two best competitors in Aotearoa do battle once more to determine who will be the Aotearoa Heavyweight Champion. After Tee Hawke claimed the top prize in November 2023, James Shaw has staked his claim as the man destined to dethrone the high-flying fan-favourite in Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland. O.G Nerd presents Aotearoa Wrestling: Kiwi Rumble - a night of unique, hard-hitting entertainment for the whole whanau to enjoy. Tickets start at $15, with Whānau passes at $65 for a group of 5. Join us for a night of unforgettable action and feel the MANA of Aotearoa Wrestling. 🎟️ Tickets on sale now: https://www.aotearoawrestling.co.nz/event-details/kiwi-rumble Posted by Aotearoa Wrestling on Wednesday, June 19, 2024

Henare echoed these sentiments, citing the global success of Polynesian and Māori wrestlers.

“All over the world, we have Tongans, Samoans, Māori - me leading it, and Dakota Kai in the WWE. We just got this innate vibe for performance, kapa haka, and siva, and it all just comes back to us being great storytellers.”

Building the Future of Wrestling in New Zealand

Henare also discussed the financial challenges that aspiring wrestlers face. “We only get paid a little to start off with. Everyone sees the money, cars, and everything later on, but they don’t see the five to eight years to reach that point. It’s a hard road and that’s why there haven’t been many Māori or pākehā wrestlers that have made it overseas.”

To foster the growth of wrestling in New Zealand, Henare stressed the importance of reaching rural communities. “I’ve been telling everyone today that we need to go to Kaitaia, Kaikohe, Whangārei. That’s what we need because it’s rural communities that makeup Aotearoa. So if we make all of them aware that wrestling exists in New Zealand, there’s so much that we can do.”

As Henare prepares to return to Osaka for a one-month tour of Japan, the success of Kiwi Rumble has ignited hope for the future of professional wrestling in New Zealand. The event not only showcased local talent but also inspired a new generation of wrestlers to dream big and pursue their passion.

Kiwi Rumble has undoubtedly set the stage for a bright future in the world of New Zealand wrestling.