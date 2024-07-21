‘Dispose immediately’: My Food Bag’s warning to customers

My Food Bag has warned customers that 17 items from recent deliveries contain affected sesame seed products. Photo / Supplied

This article was first published by RNZ.

My Food Bag has issued recall notices for sesame seed products across three weeks of its meal programme, due to the possible presence of salmonella.

The warning came as the Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) issued further recalls for products containing a possibly contaminated batch of sesame seeds.

In its third recall notice in four days, the ministry included burger buns, marinated beef sold at Costco and more brands of sesame seeds.

Its Food Safety branch said it had not received any notifications of illness, but anyone who had eaten a recalled item and had concerns should contact a health professional.

In an email to customers, My Food Bag said 17 items from recent deliveries - including dressings, pastes and sauces - were affected.

The products would have been in deliveries dating from 6 July to their latest delivery, which would have started arriving on Saturday 20 July, the meal-kit home-delivery service said.

“For your safety, if you have not consumed any of these products, please refrain from consuming them and dispose of them immediately.

“If you have consumed any of these products and have any concerns, we recommend seeking medical advice.”

My Food Bag said if the ingredients had not been used, customers could seek a credit.

“Please rest assured that we are working closely with our supplier and MPI to address the issue and prevent any further incidents.”

On Thursday, the Ministry of Primary Industries said it was supporting Davis Trading Company in its recall of imported Sesame Seed Kernels White Hulled retail packs due to the possible presence of salmonella.

In its recall notice, MPI said the affected product was sold at Davis Food Ingredients in Auckland, who on-sold it to supermarkets and smaller retailers nationwide.

Since then, it had updated the list of products affected by the recall:

Mahadeo’s Spices and Produce Warehouse brand sesame seed

Qandahari Bazaar brand sesame seed

Papamoa Spice King brand sesame seed

Dough Boys Limited (Daily Bread) hamburger buns and ham and cheese croissants

Kiki brand Seed Cracker Mix Sea Salt and Kiki brand Seed Cracker Mix Chilli Cumin

Kirkland Signature Marinated Beef Bulgogi (sold at Costco)

Apna Spice and Grocery store brand sesame seed

Food 4 Less Otahuhu brand sesame seed

Bin Inn brand sesame seed

Classic Taste brand sesame seed

Grand Market brand sesame seed

My Food Bag Ltd white sesame seed and products containing sesame seeds

Bare Refill Grocery brand white sesame seeds

Scrumptious brand sesame seeds

Davis Trading Co brand sesame seeds

“New Zealand Food Safety is in the process of working with the food business to trace the product and further recalls are a possibility,” the recall notice said.

“Symptoms of salmonellosis appear within 12 to 72 hours and include abdominal cramps, diarrhoea, fever, headache, nausea, and vomiting. Illness usually lasts between 4 and 7 days but, in more severe cases, it can go on for up to 10 days and cause more serious illness.

“If you have consumed any of the product and are concerned for your health, contact your health professional, or call Healthline on 0800 61 11 16.”

New Zealand Food Safety said it had not received any notifications of associated illness.

RNZ