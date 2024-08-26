AUT open day: Breaking down barriers to higher education for rangatahi Māori

Busloads of rangatahi Māori from Northland had their first taste of what university life could be like this weekend as they weigh up the life paths they want to pursue.

Te Wānanga Aronui o Tāmaki Makau Rau kicked off its annual open day this weekend, with two student recruitment advisors from Auckland University of Technology (AUT) meeting 34 students from six Whangārei schools who bussed to Tāmaki Makaurau.

Six Northland scchools made the trip down to Tāmaki Makaurau to attend AUT's open day. Photo / Supplied

Student recruitment Māori advisor Satriani Epiha (Ngāpuhi, Ngāti Kura, Ngāti Rēhia), one of the staff members who hosted the students, said it was an initiative close to her heart.

“Being from Northland myself, it’s a very special part of my job to be able to build relationships with local schools over the past three years.”

She said most of the students had decided to study at AUT next year.

“They’ve all heard me talk about AUT but for them to be able to see the campus and experience it for themselves, it just took it to another level.”

Epiha attended her first open day in 2017 and said, “It was a circle moment” encouraging rangatahi Māori from back home to take up higher education.

“As Māori, you naturally want to give back. I tell the students you can always come to Auckland, study, and take your skills and knowledge back home to support the community,” she said.

Pompallier Catholic College careers advisor Julie Hamilton said she wanted her students to experience AUT and all that was on offer so they could make informed decisions.

“We had a lot of students interested in attending AUT. We had a need up here (for the bus) as lots of parents work and money for transport is tight.”

For the first time, AUT’s Māori student support team, Pou Māori, ran an interactive information session to support Māori students and whānau as they stepped into university life.

AUT staff Margaret Mehana (far left), Hariata Mareroa, Colleen Leauanae, Northland student Croatia Rudolph, Brad Cherrington and Sonia Mehana (far right). Photo / Supplied.

AUT Pou Māori staff Hariata Mareroa (Ngāpuhi, Te Rarawa) said the session aimed to be open and welcoming, enabling students and whānau to ask questions and take part in kōrero.

“Our hope for the Pou Māori | Māori Centre session was encapsulated in this whakataukī - Whāia te mātauranga, Hei oranga mō koutou. director.

“This whakataukī refers to the importance of learning for it is key to your wellbeing. If you follow the path of learning, the world will be your oyster.”

AUT marketing and recruitment director Vanessa Burns (Ngāti Mutunga, Ngāti Raukawa), said weaving Te Ao Māori into all of its considerations moving into the future was where AUT was committed through action.

“As wahine Māori myself, I am passionate about providing pathways and higher education opportunities for our rangatahi Māori in Aotearoa. Every kaupapa counts and every ākonga Māori counts.”