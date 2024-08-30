‘Patron of Te Matatini’ Kiingi Tuheitia acknowledged for contribution

In a statement provided to RNZ Te Matatini has joined the motu in paying tribute to Kiingi Tuheitia.

“We send our aroha and sympathy to his wife, Te Makau Ariki Atawhai, his children Whatumoana, Nga Wai Hono I Te Po and Korotangi, his mokopuna and the Kahui Ariki.”

Te Matatini said the past 18 years, Kiingi Tuheitia established his own brand of leadership, quiet, humble and a staunch advocate for Kotahitanga, the unity of te Ao Māori and, Mana Motuhake, the expressed right and authority of iwi and hapu over their taonga, their uri, whenua, moana, reo me ona tikanga.

He also carried on the legacy of his mother, the Late Te Arikinui Dame Te Ataairangi Kaahu in maintaining our relationships with our tuakana, teina o te Moana nui a Kiwa, the statement said.

The Kiingi supported rangatahi and encouraged them to join with their elders in expressing their views on kaupapa Māori.

“Kiingi Tuheitia was the Patron of Te Matatini. As a previous performer for Taniwharau, he had a great appreciation and love of kapa haka, and I will miss his quiet but enthusiastic presence at the biannual Te Matatini Festival,” said Ta Selwyn Parata, Chairman of Te Matatini Society Incorporated.

Tā Selwyn shared a close bond with Tuheitia, as both were Tipene old boys who enjoyed haka, sports, and celebrating the many triumphs of te iwi Māori together.

“Te Ao Haka grieves the loss of this great leader, husband, father, tipuna and friend. E te Kingi, e te hoa, moe mai ra.”