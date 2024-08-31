Kiingi Tuheitia ‘a symbol of unity, strength, and resilience’ - Pacific Whale Fund pays tribute

The Pacific Whale Fund has called Kiingi Tuheitia’s death “a profound void” in the hearts of Māori people and all Kiwis.

“Kiingi Tūheitia was more than a monarch; he was a symbol of unity, strength, and resilience. He embodied the spirit of Māoridom and tirelessly championed the advancement of Māori rights and aspirations.

“His commitment to environmental guardianship extended far beyond Aotearoa’s shores. He played a pivotal role in the development and global recognition of Te Whakaputanga Moana Ocean Declaration,” the fund said in a statement.

That declaration saw whales recognised as legal persons with inherent rights. The Māori King and the Kaumaiti Nui (president of the House of Ariki) of the Cook Islands, as well as 15 paramount chiefs of Tahiti and the Cook Islands, signed a treaty this year

“A man of the people, Kīngi Tūheitia remained connected to his roots, choosing a humble life at Wāhi Marae. He faced his health challenges with grace and fortitude, never allowing them to deter him from his duties.

“Kīngi Tūheitia leaves behind a legacy of unwavering dedication to the Kīngitanga movement, the advancement of Māori rights, and the protection of our natural world.”

Hinemoana Halo Ocean Initiative and Pacific Whale Fund founder, Mere Takoko, said they were grateful for the King’s leadership.

“We are deeply grateful for Kīngi Tūheitia’s leadership and unwavering commitment to protecting these majestic creatures.

“It was an honour to serve him in this important endeavour.”