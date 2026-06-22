Māori All Blacks squad announced ahead of their tour to Japan

The Māori All Blacks have named their 26-player squad for Japan, with the announcement held at a marae for the first time.

The Māori All Blacks squad has been announced ahead of their Japan tour, with the team revealed at Ōrākei Marae, marking the first time the side has been unveiled at a marae.

The 26-player squad features a mix of established representatives and new talent, with the group set to be led by newly appointed head coach and former Māori All Black Tāmati Ellison.

The team will travel to Japan to face Japan XV in the 2026 Lipovitan D Challenge Cup fixture, as the Māori All Blacks begin a new chapter under Ellison’s leadership.

Māori Rugby Board chair Anne-Marie Jackson spoke with Te Ao Māori News ahead of the announcement, saying the marae setting provided an important opportunity to ground players and staff in te ao Māori before their departure.

“He tino mīharo hoki, nō mātou anō te whiwhi, o te poari Māori, ki te whakaae ki te karanga o te whānau kia hoki mai, kia haere mai ki roto i tō koutou wāhi ātaahua o Ngāti Whātua.”

Māori All Blacks Pou Tikanga, Te Wehi Wright, says there is no better place for the squad to be introduced.

“Kua toru tau mātou e whai ana i tēnei āhuatanga ināianei. Ia te tau, ia te tau ka whano ki hōkai kē atu, ā, tuakiri nei. Nā reira, kāre i tua atu i te haramai ki te mātotorutanga o te ao Māori, ki te hura i tā tātou kaupapa.”

Push for increased Māori All Blacks fixtures

Calls for an increased schedule for the Māori All Blacks have continued, with advocaters highlighting the importance of giving players more opportunities to compete, develop and represent their culture and country.

When asked about advocating for more matches for the side, Jackson said expanding the team’s fixture list was essential for growth and exposure to higher levels of competition.

“Of course, one game is the start of the aspiration, as we know, we have many aspirations at the poari Māori. as well as to whakamana the aspirations that sit in every whīra, in every home and every hapū and whānau who love whutupōro Māori. So, those are the aspirations, to grow the schedule of the Māori All Blacks to be able to be playing our tier one nations around the world.”

Following today’s announcement, Jackson shared his words of wisdom to the new recruits ahead of the Japan fixture saying,

“Nau mai, haramai, nau mai haramai ki roto i tēnei tīma tino nui ki a tātou, te iwi Māori, arā ko te whakapapa Māori te mea tuatahi, me te kaitākaro anō hoki. He tamatoa koe, he tamatoa tonu koe.”

Māori All Blacks squad

The 26-player Māori All Blacks squad is:

Torian Barnes — Ngāti Whātua, Blues, Canterbury

Nikora Broughton — Ngārauru, Ngāti Ruanui, Highlanders, Bay of Plenty

Jahrome Brown — Ngāti Porou, Chiefs, Manawatū

Kyle Brown — Waikato, Chiefs, Canterbury

Tahlor Cahill — Ngāpuhi, Crusaders, Canterbury

Caleb Delany — Ngāti Tūwharetoa, Hurricanes, Wellington

Caleb Devery — Te Aitanga a Māhaki, Hurricanes, Hawke’s Bay

Cole Forbes — Ngāti Awa, Blues, Bay of Plenty

Te Kamaka Howden — Tūhoe, Highlanders, Manawatū

Taha Kemara — Te Whānau a Apanui, Te Whakatōhea, Crusaders, Waikato

Benet Kumeroa — Te Ātihaunui a Pāpārangi, Chiefs, Bay of Plenty

Adam Lennox — Ngāti Kūia, Ngāti Raukawa, Highlanders, Taranaki

Laghlan McWhannell — Ngāti Kahungunu, Blues, Waikato

Sam Nock — Ngāpuhi, Blues, Northland

Ollie Norris — Ngāpuhi, Chiefs, Waikato

Reon Paul — Ngāpuhi, Ngāti Porou, Chiefs, Bay of Plenty

JJ Pokai — Ngāti Tūwharetoa, Chiefs, Taranaki

Jaref Proffit — Ngāti Porou, Chiefs, Taranaki

Pouri Rakete-Stones — Ngāpuhi, Hurricanes, Hawke’s Bay

Rivez Reihana — Ngāpuhi, Ngāi Tahu, Ngāti Hine, Crusaders, Northland

Marcel Renata — Ngāti Whānaunga, Blues, Northland

Payton Spencer — Ngāti Kahungunu, Muaupoko, Blues, Auckland

Bailyn Sullivan — Ngāti Kahungunu, Hurricanes, Waikato (2025) and Hawke’s Bay (2026)

Xavi Taele — Ngāi Tahu, Blues, Auckland

Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi — Ngāti Rangitihi, Ngāti Pikiao, Tūhourangi, Ngāti Whakaue, Ngāti Awa, Chiefs, Bay of Plenty

Tyrone Thompson — Ngāi Tāmanuhiri, Ngāti Rangiwewehi, Chiefs, Hawke’s Bay

The Māori All Blacks’ fixture against Japan XV will be broadcast on Māori+ Saturday, 27 June.