Kiingitanga lays out how Thursday’s Te Whakawahinga and Tangihanga will proceed

The Kiingitanga has confirmed the official proceedings for Thursday’s Te Whakawahinga (raising up) ceremony for the monarchial successor and the tangi of Kiingi Tuheitia Pootatau Te Wherowhero VII.

The day will begin at 10 am on Tuurangawaewae Marae, where Tekau-maa-rua (The Kiingitanga advisory council) will bring the new Māori monarch to the throne.

When the new monarch is brought forward, there will be a karakia whakawahinga, and then Tumuaki Hone Taamihana will then place the Bible, the same one used for Kiingi Tuheitia’s crowning, on the head of the new monarch.

The new ariki will be blessed by Archbishop Don Tamihere with sacred oils.

Following this, the tangihanga for Kiingi Tuheitia will proceed. He will be taken from the marae to the banks of Tupuna Awa (Waikato Rver) to be guided by a guard of honour from Ngāti Māhanga and the New Zealand Defence Force.

Taatahi Ora, Waikura, Taakitumu, and Te Tiimatanga will be the four waka taking the late king to his final resting place at Taupiri Maunga.

Members of the Tuurnangawaewae and Taniwharau rugby league clubs, and rope handlers from Raungaiti Rugby Club, will be at the maunga to carry him up.

After the burial, the funeral procession will return to Tuurangawaewae Marae where Tekau-maa-rua will lead Whare Ariki onto the marae, followed by a haakari to conclude the tangihanga.

There will be a no-fly zone over Taupiri Maunga, and the Waikato River will be closed between Pukete and Huntly boat ramps during the ceremony.

Watch Te Ao Māori News’ special broadcast of the Te Whakawahinga and Tangihanga live from tomorrow morning, alongside broadcasts from Kiingitanga, Te Karere, Tahu News, Aukaha, Waatea, Te Ao with Moana, Tainui Live, Te Reo o Te Uru, The Hui, and Whakaata Māori.