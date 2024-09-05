Shot put bronze for javelin star Holly Robinson

Four-time New Zealand paralympian Holly Robinson (Ngāi Tahu) has won a bronze medal in the women’s shot put at the Paris Games, competing in the discipline for the first time at the highest level.

The 29-year-old now has a full set of medals, after claiming silver and gold in the javelin at Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020 respectively.

Robinson says she’s excited to have made the podium but a tad disappointed she couldn’t pull out the “big one” she knows she’s capable of.

“I’m super stoked to be on that podium again in what probably isn’t my preferred event - but a little bit disappointed with the distance I threw.

“I know I’m capable of much more, so mixed emotions, but it’s what you can do on the day. And that distance got me the bronze.”

Her set of throws was consistent, although not quite where she hoped.

“It was consistent but probably not consistent where I wanted it to be, but that’s okay. It was a bit of a timing issue.”

Robinson needed to throw a PB to claim the silver medal, a target she believes she has within her.

“Yeah, absolutely,” she says.

“I had full faith that there was a big throw there, and I know that there’s still a big throw sitting there. And that’s what really annoys me.

“I know I’m capable of a lot more, so that’s disappointing.

“But hey, I’ve got a bronze which is pretty freaking cool.”

‘I’m getting emotional’

While speaking about her coach and New Zealand’s Chef de Mission Raylene Bates, Robinson was close to tears remembering her personal struggles to reach Paris.

“When she applied for the role, I was in a pretty bad place, injuries. I’m getting emotional.

“I was in a pretty average place, just injuries, and we weren’t really sure whether Paris was going to be a go.

“And we’ve worked really hard on what we needed to do in that space.”

Robinson says she’s “super proud” to wear the black singlet and silver fern at her fourth games.

“You never forget it and it’s a really incredible moment.”

She’s also happy to have whānau among the crowd and back home supporting her.

“Had heaps of family and friends around, which was really special,” says Robinson, who grew up in Hokitika with her parents and twin brother.

“My auntie came over from New Zealand, which is really, really special for me. She was actually with me at the Commonwealth Games {Gold Coast 2018] as well when I won my silver.

“So that’s really special to share this with her and quite a few of my friends,” she says.

“I’m glad I could get on the podium for them today.

“I just love the support and even from those that are home. We’re really feeling it over here, which is really special. And we thank them for that as well.”

‘I’m here for it’

Robinson defends her javelin crown on Saturday.

“It’s gonna be a pretty tough field. I would say this is the best field we’ve had in a very long time, probably ever since I’ve been around.

“It’s gonna take it all to click for me to medal in the ‘jav’ but I’m here for it.

“I can’t wait to get out there and see what I can do.”

Robinson is one of at least three Māori at the Paris Games, including veteran swimmer Cameron Leslie (Ngāpuhi) and first-time paralympian Māori-Samoan canoeist Peter Cowan (Ngāti Kahungunu),

Leslie - a three-time swimming gold medallist - made the finals of the men’s 100m and 200m freestyle finals earlier in the games, finishing 7th and 8th respectively. He next races on Saturday (NZT) in the 50m backstroke.

Cowan makes his games debut in the canoe sprint men’s VL3 200m heats at 10.05pm on Friday (NZT).