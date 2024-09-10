Celebrated carver proud to be part of te ao Māori revitalisation

Waipunarangi: a pou installed in Te Anau as part of Matariki wayfinding journey through Murihiku. Photo / Steve Solomon Facebook page

Steve Solomon gets visibly excited when you ask him about the little, yellow 3D print on a table behind him.

He’s set up at Murihiku Polyfest, and the print allows him to show off his creative process which was somewhat different for this project that saw him work with steel rather than wood.

The kaiwhakairo (carver) recently received the ILT Supreme Award at the inaugural Southland Creative Arts Awards — but he’d much rather talk about his work, like his artwork called Waipunarangi: a pou installed in Te Anau as part of Matariki wayfinding journey through Murihiku.

Just being nominated for the awards felt like an acknowledgement that his supporters — those commissioning his work and helping him create it — “backed the right horse”, he said.

“For me it was more important to have a light shone on [the projects I’ve worked on] within the art community,” Solomon said.

But it was special to receive the award with his children there, he said.

‘Just picked up a chisel’

Originally from Riverton, Solomon (Ngāi Tahu, Ngati Whakue, Ngati Pikiao, Te Whanau a Apanui) lives with his family in Queenstown but reckons he still spends most of his time in Southland.

As the grandson of a carver, sculpting wood was just something he saw his whānau around him doing, so he “just picked up a chisel” and it felt natural — “like if you come from a family of mechanics and you pick up a spanner”.

It’s the drive to keep improving that’s kept him engaging with the craft: “It’s like an unclockable game.”

But Solomon spent 20 years working in the meat industry before taking a leap into being a fulltime artist.

“I looked at what the next 20 years would have looked like if I didn’t pursue a career in the arts. It had to be done.”

The citation for Solomon’s award says he embodies the reclamation, preservation, and celebration of Te Ao Māori through his exemplary practice in traditional and contemporary Māori art.

His work can be seen all over Murihiku, but notably, he’s carved pieces for local and national government buildings, putting contemporary Māori art in very public places.

Steve Solomon's pou in Te Anau . Photo / Steve Solomon Facebook page

Helping to break down barriers

This helped break down barriers and blend cultures, Solomon said.

“It helps create discussion,” he said, adding that it was an opportunity for preconceived ideas about cultural differences to work themselves out.

But also: “It’s nice to have Southland put on the map. For us to be proud of ourselves and to show other who we are.”

Solomon literally breathes his work. He admits to having no hobbies and when he’s not with his family, he’s honing his craft.

That’s because he only takes on projects that excite him — whether it be in the elements he focuses on or experimenting with new materials.

“I can’t believe I did this thing in metal,” he said, pointing to the 3D model of Waipunarangi.

He’s currently busy with ongoing work for Remarkables Park in Queenstown while working on a whaikaro for the Humpridge Track.

Solomon was also nominated in the Southland Art Society Leadership in Arts Education and the He tohu kia mau ki nga taonga tuku iho categories at the 2024 Southland Creative Arts Awards.

- The Southland Times