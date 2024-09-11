Protecting pāua a community responsibility – survey

A map of the Kaikōura coastline showing where you can fish for pāua during the pāua season. Image: supplied by Ministry of Fisheries

Protecting Kaikōura’s pāua fishery is a community responsibility, according to a recent survey.

An online survey of 368 people found an overwhelming majority believed it was the community’s responsibility to protect the coastline and ensure long term sustainability of marine species.

It was conducted by Te Korowai o te tai ō Marokura, which was established in 2005 by Te Rūnanga o Kaikōura and the wider community to advocate for Kaikōura’s marine environment.

‘‘It was positive to see that the community all shared the same passion for ensuring long term sustainability of the pāua fishery,’’ Te Korowai chairperson Tā Mark Solomon said.

‘‘The challenge comes about understanding how we can then best manage the fishery, as at present we do not have an exact measure of how much biomass is being removed on an annual basis.’’

The pāua fishery was devastated in the 7.8 magnitude earthquake in 2016, leading to the closure of the fishery.

It was reopened in 2022 but was overfished, leading to restricted seasons over the past two years.

A majority of respondents said decisions around when the fishery opened should be based on science, from a complete data set, Tā Mark said.

‘‘To achieve that there needs to be mandatory reporting across all sectors of the fishery, combined with ongoing research on our marine ecosystem.’’

Changes post-earthquake in the seaweed species and continual silt-flows and predator population changes, have all impacted on the pāua ecosystem, he said.

Climate change had also led to increased marine heatwaves.

Respondents were divided on how to achieve improvements, with more than half (57 percent) wanting a shorter season during cooler periods to limit the pressure on the fishery.

But there was no agreement on season length or the best time to open the fishery, Tā Mark said.

Some preferred an open season, but with restrictions over the summer period and lower limits.

Others suggested an eight to 10 month season, which avoided the December to January period, while some wanted to take children diving over the Christmas period.

A Pāua Recreational Economic survey, recently conducted by Te Korowai, found this year’s season saw few first timers.

Te Korowai member Mel Skinner said it may be due to people not having the right equipment, and the seas and weather not being conducive to those with no experience.

The fishery was open for recreational fishing from April 22 to June 21, while commercial fishing is for a longer season.

The majority of respondents (63%) wanted the limit reduced to three pāua or less, while others felt it was not worth travelling to Kaikōura for only three pāua.

The survey results has been passed on to the Ministry of Fisheries to consider ahead of next season.

It was completed in July, with 368 people giving feedback.

Nearly half of respondents (44.94%) live in Kaikōura or own a bach, with most the remaining respondents live in the top of the South Island, from Christchurch to Nelson.

LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air