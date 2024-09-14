Demand for fish heads soars, Woolworths gets on board

This article was first published by Stuff.

On a Friday morning, Centre Park in Auckland’s Māngere is absolutely chocka with cars waiting for one thing... fish.

It’s part of an initiative called Kai Ika, a collaboration between Papatūānuku Kōkiri Marae and commercial fisheries, which has seen demand skyrocket.

The Kai Ika project collects the parts of fish that are being discarded from recreational and commercial fishers. According to the project, fillets you buy in the shop are only 30 to 35% of the total fish

“We respect the fish. That’s what it’s all about” said Carlos Hotene, the Kai Auaha Rangatahi of Papatūānuku Kōkiri Marae. “We respect it by eating all of the parts.”

The Kai Ika project has been running for years and demand has always been huge... but a cost of living crisis has meant that’s surged even more.

CEO of the marae, Valerie Teraitua, believes the kaupapa should go nationwide.

“We’re creating the model to go nationwide. Because it’s not just our area that has food insecurity.”

It’s the first time Woolworths has got on board to donate its fish too, which would otherwise go to waste.

“We’ve connected our fish supplier Hilton to bring and really boost the fish they’re giving out here” said Woolworths New Zealand’s Head of Sustainability, Catherine Langabeer. “We want no food waste at all, if it’s edible we want it to go to bellies!”

But demand is still too much for the supply of fish they’re able to give out, and the mode of transport to get it to Māngere, according to Lionel Hotene.

“We need a bigger truck. And from what I understand there’s a lot of product at the factory too.

“So it’s just a matter of getting it to people here. So if there’s anybody out there that might know someone who can get us a truck... haere mai, give us a call!”

The team is at Centre Park in Māngere every Wednesday and Friday.

- Stuff