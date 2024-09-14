‘I’ve only been here five minutes’ - Hana-Rawhiti Maipi-Clarke gets global honour

This article was first published by RNZ.

The country’s youngest MP - Hana-Rawhiti Maipi-Clarke from Te Pāti Māori has been recognised internationally for her work in politics.

The One Young World Politician of the Year Award recognises four of the world’s most outstanding politicians between the ages of 18 and 35, who are using their positions to have a positive impact on young people in their communities and countries.

The organisation said her involvement in the political realm has allowed young Māori and the younger generation to have a voice within New Zealand’s democracy.

Hana-Rawhiti Maipi-Clarke, 22, told Midday Report’s Charlotte Cook she was shocked by the accolade.

“My initial reaction was ‘I’ve only been here five minutes, so why do I deserve this award?”

Maipi-Clarke said she wasn’t sure she would accept the award.

“I did, knowing my whānau and iwi would want me to.”

Maipi-Clarke is the youngest MP since 1853.

She said the award was an honour, as is her day job.

“I think the role in itself, being an MP and at my age, there is already a huge responsibility. Especially in the Māori seats, baring in mind there is 10 to 15 general seats to one Māori seat, so the electorate is really broad and vast.”

She said the award was largely about representation.

“It means a lot that younger generation, Māori and Pākehā can see themselves at an international level if you work really hard and put your mind to it.”

Maipi-Clarke was heavily involved in last week’s tangi for Kiingi Tuheitia and the rising of his daughter the new queen,Te Arikinui Kuini Nga wai hono i te po, who was only a few years older than her.

“It was a monument of time and history, it’s a new era and I think it’s exciting.”

She said while she was not Ariki, like te kuini, there was still the need for caution and protection.

“Being in a leadership role at a young age, and being female, the protective measures we have to have around us, knowing how challenging these spaces can be, but I definitely know that I’m so excited to see what’s to come.”

Far North Mayor Moko Tepania won the award last year. Tepania made history in 2022 when he was elected Far North’s youngest and first Māori mayor.

- RNZ



