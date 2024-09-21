Missing but not forgotten: Bring Them Home rally calls for action

Zane Stevens was driving north of Broome on April 26 when his ute got bogged.



His family, including his two-year-old daughter, haven’t heard from Zane since – and they want answers.

Hundreds of people marched to Parliament House in Perth on Tuesday to raise awareness about young Aboriginal people missing from northern Western Australia.



Family and friends of Zane Stevens, Wesley Lockyer, Brenton Shar, Wylie Oscar, Clinton Lockyer, Jayo Rivers, James Taylor, Petronella Albert, Veronica Lockyer and her baby daughter Adell Partridge are calling for more help to find what happened to their loved ones.



And to Bring Them Home.



The march followed rallies in Broome, Geraldton and South Hedland at the end of July.

This time, they brought their plea to Parliament House, hoping to pressure authorities to take immediate action when an Indigenous person goes missing, rather than waiting years in some cases, before starting the search.



At least ten families are calling for action, including loved ones of James Taylor, who vanished from the remote Kimberley town of Derby in August 1974, aged only 12.



Speakers at the rally this week contrasted the police attention and rewards for information that the disappearance of young non-Indigenous people garner, as compared with young Aboriginal people.

A petition with more than 1500 signatures was tabled in State Parliament calling on the government to conduct a comprehensive investigation into missing Indigenous people from the Kimberly and Mid-West areas, and take immediate action to improve the procedures related to missing persons.



Wesley Lockyer has not been seen since October 2022, when he was seen leaving the Jinparinya Aboriginal community, about 30 kilometres from Port Hedland in the Pilbara.



Wesley’s uncle Barry Taylor told the rally his sister was so desperate to find her son that she has been digging at sites based on claims made by psychics and mediums.

“We have had a lot of politicians that have rode in on the back of Blackfellas’ votes, particularly in the north west and the Murchison, but when you approach the Labor Party their hands are tied because some bureaucrat in the missing persons unit doesn’t require a reward for our kids,” he said.



“And yet – and this is not to disrespect the non-Indigenous population – when a young [non-Indigenous] girl goes missing in Carnarvon, in six days there’s a one million dollar reward.



“As soon as we approach any politician about our Black kids, nothing, silence.”

Megan Krakouer is calling for action on missing Aboriginal people. Photo: NITV

Community advocate Megan Krakouer said when Aboriginal men go missing their cases don’t receive the attention and urgency that they deserve.



“They are our brothers, our fathers, our sons, our friends, and yet many of their cases remain unsolved,” she said.



“Some are not even investigated thoroughly.



“It is a crisis that has been unaddressed for way too long.”

Ms Krakouer said some families had been told their loved ones will probably turn up and that men disappear on their own.



“These responses are not only dismissive, but they overlook the real, often complex reasons why men go missing, mental health struggles, substance use, homelessness, even foul play,” she said.



“The trauma for loved ones is unimaginable, and we cannot stand idly by while these cases slip through the cracks ...

“This issue must be taken seriously at every level, from the community to the highest levels of government, we need to break the silence and demand the action that is long overdue.”



A WA Police spokesperson said inquiries remain ongoing to locate Mr Stevens and anyone with information in relation to his whereabouts is urged to contact Police on 131 444.



The spokesperson said missing persons, regardless of where they are reported missing, are treated as a priority.

Zane Stevens, 21, was last seen in Coconut Wells, north of Broome, on April 26 after his car was bogged in marshland. Credit: SUPPLIED/PR IMAGE

“All investigations into missing persons are conducted using the same underpinning processes and procedures, and are resourced based on the needs assessed at the time,” they said.



“Not knowing what happened to a loved one is confronting and challenging for the families and friends of missing persons, and WA Police remains committed to finding answers for those families and communities.



“We welcome any information that leads us to finding these missing persons.”

- NITV