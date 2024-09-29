Conan O’Brien joins Eden Park haka world record attempt

Taika Waititi and Conan O'Brien walk onto the pitch at Eden Park.

American television host Conan O’Brien is one of thousands joining in Aotearoa’s attempt to win back the world record for the biggest haka performed.

He was seen in the company of Māori film director Taika Waititi.

O’Brien appeared twice in the Māori+ live stream of the event, first walking onto the pitch with Waititi, and later seen dancing with him.

Taika Waititi and Conan O'Brien dance on the pitch at Eden Park.

O’Brien is best known for his work in late-night television, including Late Night with Conan O’Brien and the self-titled Conan, and is widely regarded as one of the greatest American late-night television hosts of all time.

He’s one of many people present at Eden Park who are not tangata whenua, but still joining in the haka.

At least 4,029 people are needed to surpass France’s record.

Though unconfirmed, it’s understood more than 8,000 people have registered for tickets at the event.

The haka itself will be live-streamed on Māori+.