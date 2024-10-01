Aotearoa Songbook: ‘Let it live to be Māori’





A digital book featuring some of New Zealand’s most iconic waiata Māori have been revamped and recorded as a resource for schools.

A group of reo and haka exponents partnered with APRA MCOS NZ to create the ‘Aotearoa Songbook’. It will be used by schools that want to reconnect with some of Aotearoa’s most iconic classical music.

Hana Mereraiha, the lead project manager on the book, said It’s a project that’s been in development for a while “for a long time with the idea of creating a resource for children that brings together some of the most famous songs of all time from composers who have passed on.”

The online book contains 22 songs, each including the correct lyrics, melodies and context surrounding its origins and composer.

Mereraiha said having school educators teach the next generation these classical Māori songs was imperative to these songs’ survival.

“If the teacher is wrong, then the student will be wrong. This is a resource that teachers can use to help our families who are trying to revive the Māori language.”

The revival and reclamation of Māori treasures are becoming more frequent, especially with the event at Eden Park last weekend where more than 6,000 New Zealanders, Māori and non-Māori helped to claim the title of biggest haka performed in the world.

Mereraiha said events like these not only show the interest in Māori tradition but also the part they play in the vitality of the arts worldwide.

“Let’s not rush to get our songs, our music out there to get played all over the world. Take time with it, because it is for use by all.”

APRA MCOS NZ COO, Anthony Healey said when he was approached by none other than Dame Hinewehi Mohi to create the Aotearoa Songbook, he couldn’t refuse.

“We wanted to create a definitive record with definitive versions of the waiata that whānau had approved and done right.

“We hope, WE HOPE! Given all the work that has been done on these 22 songs that we’ve done that and done them justice,”

A descendant of one of the composers got to experience that himself, when singing Tōku Reo Tōku Ohooho by Okeroa Huriwaka and Te Tāwhiro Maxwell.

Ricky Mitai said the opportunity to witness why his elders composed the songs of those times in relation to that era, was an honour, especially as a way to create a solution in reclaiming their right to speak Māori again.

“The most important thing that our grown-ups at that time saw as a sign to start that type of work, was to lay down those goals because within that gap lies our native speakers,

“We both know, we must let it be Māori, let it live to be Māori. These songs will make you joyful. Therefore, I support it to go to another level entirely, it’s up to them now.”

The book is volume 1 of many more to come as descendants hope this is not the end of these classical songs’ journey but the beginning.

To see the Aotearoa Songbook, visit the website ‘www.aotearoasongbook.com’ for all the resources.