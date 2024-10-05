Breaking barriers: Non-verbal storyteller challenges disability stigma

More than 17 million people across the world are living with Cerebral Palsy (CP) - a group of conditions affecting movement, posture, and coordination due to damage to the developing brain.

Despite the physical and communication barriers imposed by CP, William Sangster (Ngāpuhi, Tonga) is defying odds as a non-verbal journalist, producer and content creator.

“[My goal is] to keep challenging the stigma around disability and to continue being myself on my platforms,” Sangster says, sharing his journey ahead of World Cerebral Palsy Day.

CP is the most common cause of physical disability for tamariki nationwide, with one in 500 pēpi in Aotearoa born with the condition each year.

William’s mother, Lonili Sangster, says he was diagnosed at just one year of age, after they noticed William wasn’t meeting his milestones.

“It was hard because we didn’t know what cerebral palsy was,” she says.

“But we knew that he was definitely going to be someone or do something special. So we just tried to give him everything that he needed.”

Growing up in Tamaki Makaurau, William says he felt just like everyone else - but he also faced many barriers.

“I didn’t fully embrace my disability until later in life. That’s when I truly found myself.”

William says he’s had to adapt in many different ways, with CP even affecting daily tasks like getting dressed and eating.

Despite being non-verbal, William graduated from AUT in 2019 with a bachelor of communications degree, majoring in TV and film. Just last year, he also became a Te Rito Journalism cadet.

“With William being non-verbal we thought, no he’s made a wrong choice. But he loved it - he thrived and the experience has just improved his outlook for life,” Lonili says.

William used technology to his advantage in journalism, typing questions out on his phone during interviews, or conducting them via email.

“Being a journalist with a disability over the past year has come with its barriers, especially when it comes to communication. I felt limited in some spaces,” he says.

“But I’ve learned a lot about myself, and I’ve gained so much knowledge and confidence from the experiences.”

William is still learning about his whakapapa Māori but was raised in his Tongan culture.

“I express my Tongan culture through faiva (dance), learning the language, and through church. It’s a huge part of my identity, and I’m proud of it.”

In the future, William hopes to set up a disability fund to support creatives with disabilities.

World Cerebral Palsy Day will be celebrated on October 6.