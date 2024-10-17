Go Media Stadium gets a painted new look with 60m mural

After weeks of anticipation, a new mural has been unveiled at Go Media Stadium, extending nearly 60 metres along its wall where it celebrates the history of the venue.

The mural stretches from the northern end of the lower east stand and features seven panels, each telling a unique story about the culture and history of the area surrounding the stadium.

Auckland-based artist Jonny4Higher was one of three tasked with bringing the mural to life.

“We were approached by the stadium to create an epic mural that commemorated all the goings on that happened at the stadium.

“... ll the people from the past and going through to the future and just celebrating everything that goes on and the energy and the coming together of all the people of Tāmaki Makurau.”

He said he was so proud of their work, and how they connected the past and present, representing not only their local community but also many others across the motu.

Murals by artists Jonny 4Higher (right) and Haser (left) at Go Media Stadium, Mt Smart, Auckland, New Zealand. Photo credit: Alan Lee / www.photosport.nz

Kairau Bradley, also known as Haser (Ngā Puhi) who was part of the team, said he would dream of being a Warrior and was proud he could be a part of this kaupapa.

“I’ve been here as a fan countless times, so to be able to collaborate with my brother and Jonny on this artwork is a privilege – we hope people connect with our work.

“I may not be a Warrior but to me, as an artist, this might be the next best thing”

The importance of the mural

He said it was special to be given the opportunity to be a part of the process, especially in a place with a rich history.

“The influence it has on someone is something as simple as colour will affect someone’s day, so to have these pieces here that reflect a lot of the stadium’s history.

“Any opportunity I think to work in a space like this that houses as much energy as it does, you know the footsteps and the chairs that echo through these stadiums speak for itself.”

Auckland Stadiums director James Parkinson echoed this sentiment of honouring the stadium’s history and ensuring it was reflected in the mural project.