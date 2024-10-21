Waikato singer hits the right note for The Voice Australia finals

The voice behind the reo Māori redubs of Moana and Princess Anna have secured a spot in the grand final of The Voice Australia after an intense semi-final battle last night.

Jaedyn Randell (Waikato) was one of three Māori in the top eight and is now the only Māori advancing to the finals.

Joining her in the finals are SKŸE, Reuben De Melo, and Annie Jones.

The singer chose Katy Perry‘s ’Wide Awake' for her semi-final performance and celebrated her win in an Instagram post.

“Words can’t express how incredibly grateful I am to announce that I have made it to the GRAND FINAL on Team @katemillerheidke.

“This has always been a dream of mine and to be here honestly just blows my mind. Thank you all for your continuous support and aroha throughout my @thevoiceau journey."

Randell thanked her teammate Tom Leeming and everyone supporting her back home.

“Thank you so much to my beautiful whānau, especially my māmā for getting me here. It takes a village and I am beyond grateful for mine.

“I absolutely adore you. Thank you for always being there for me and for always having my back! I am so thankful that this experience brought us together!”

The grand finale will air this Sunday.