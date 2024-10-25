Man charged with bus murder to appear in Auckland High Court next month

A 37-year-old Onehunga man, Kael Leona, made his first appearance before Judge Steve Bonnar at the Auckland District Court today via video link, charged with murder of a Glen Innes woman on a bus.

Leona, who did not apply for name suppression or bail, was remanded in custody until his appearance in Auckland High Court on November 13, where he faces a murder charge, along with unrelated charges of strangulation, burglary, and threatening to kill, committed after the death.

He will reappear in the district court on November 15 on two breaches of release conditions and two charges of obstructing police.

Stuff reported earlier on Friday morning the victim’s name was Bernice Louise Marychurch, whose daughter described her as a “beautiful mum”.

Stuff said Marychurch worked at a local packaging company and lived in the Glen Innes area with her children.

On Wednesday afternoon, she was stabbed multiple times while travelling on a bus through Onehunga. Members of the public and emergency services tried to save her but, unfortunately, she died at the scene.

“Our thoughts are with her whānau at this time and we are doing everything we can to support them,” acting Detective Inspector Alisse Robertson said on Thursday.

Earlier on Friday, before Leona’s court appearance, Robertson said police visibility would remain strong at all transport hubs across Tāmaki Makaurau in the coming days.

“Places like bus stations and ferry terminals are important spaces for the public, and people should be free to use these areas without fear.

“Police know the community are concerned and we want them to know that their local Police are continuing to take action.”