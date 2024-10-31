default-output-block.skip-main
Sport | Haka

‘Bin it’: England prop Joe Marler faces backlash over haka criticism

Wednesday, October 30, 2024 • ByKelvin McDonald
England facing the All Black haka 'Kapa o Pango' in Dunedin in July. Photo / Sky Sports / YouTube

England prop Joe Marler has had a busy 24 hours getting himself in a pickle over the All Black haka.

It started on Wednesday when he took to X days out from the test to stir the pot: “The haka needs binning. It’s ridiculous”.

Thousands naturally reacted, leading the 34-year-old to post a follow-up message:

“It’s only any good when teams actually front it with some sort of reply. Like the league boys did last week [vs Samoa].”

Joe Marler's profile image on X. Photo / @JoeMarler / X

With things getting a bit ‘hot in the kitchen’, Marler deactivated his account shortly after, before returning a few hours later to say he was only having “fun”.

“Context is everything. Just having a bit of fun trying to spark interest in a mega rugby fixture.

“Some wild responses [fishing emoji]. Big Love x.”

He did pop back a little later to add, “Also needed to satisfy my narcissism.”

Te Rūnanga o Toa Rangatira CEO Helmut Modlik advised care with “ill-judged” criticism of the haka, offering a reminder that it is first and foremost a “cultural taonga”, according to a Stuff report.

“For those who don’t know about the haka, who might speak ill of those cultural icons, it would be coming from a place of ignorance and would be ill-judged,” he said.

“Remember, while it is part of a sporting spectacle, the haka is a cultural taonga, treasure, gifted to NZRU to perform respectfully, which they do now.”

Cultural advisers Dr Karaitiana Taiuru and Mana Epiha also highlighted a lack of cultural appreciation.

“Calling for it to be binned with no reasoning shows a lack of appreciation for traditions which is a contradiction for any rugby player, cultural appreciation and lack of open-mindedness,” Taiuru said.

“All teams should be able to, if they choose to, perform a cultural ceremony before an international sports game.”

Meanwhile, Epiha said Marler was obviously “a little bit lost”, Stuff’s report said.

“If he doesn’t like it, that is probably a good thing. That is not for people to like, it’s for people to tremble in their boots.

“It’s definitely something that brings about beautiful feelings of our ancestors’ warrior spirits.”

Tags:
Haka