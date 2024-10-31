‘Bin it’: England prop Joe Marler faces backlash over haka criticism

England facing the All Black haka 'Kapa o Pango' in Dunedin in July. Photo / Sky Sports / YouTube

England prop Joe Marler has had a busy 24 hours getting himself in a pickle over the All Black haka.

It started on Wednesday when he took to X days out from the test to stir the pot: “The haka needs binning. It’s ridiculous”.

Thousands naturally reacted, leading the 34-year-old to post a follow-up message:

“It’s only any good when teams actually front it with some sort of reply. Like the league boys did last week [vs Samoa].”

Joe Marler's profile image on X. Photo / @JoeMarler / X

With things getting a bit ‘hot in the kitchen’, Marler deactivated his account shortly after, before returning a few hours later to say he was only having “fun”.

“Context is everything. Just having a bit of fun trying to spark interest in a mega rugby fixture.

“Some wild responses [fishing emoji]. Big Love x.”

He did pop back a little later to add, “Also needed to satisfy my narcissism.”

Te Rūnanga o Toa Rangatira CEO Helmut Modlik advised care with “ill-judged” criticism of the haka, offering a reminder that it is first and foremost a “cultural taonga”, according to a Stuff report.

“For those who don’t know about the haka, who might speak ill of those cultural icons, it would be coming from a place of ignorance and would be ill-judged,” he said.

“Remember, while it is part of a sporting spectacle, the haka is a cultural taonga, treasure, gifted to NZRU to perform respectfully, which they do now.”

Cultural advisers Dr Karaitiana Taiuru and Mana Epiha also highlighted a lack of cultural appreciation.

“Calling for it to be binned with no reasoning shows a lack of appreciation for traditions which is a contradiction for any rugby player, cultural appreciation and lack of open-mindedness,” Taiuru said.

“All teams should be able to, if they choose to, perform a cultural ceremony before an international sports game.”

Meanwhile, Epiha said Marler was obviously “a little bit lost”, Stuff’s report said.

“If he doesn’t like it, that is probably a good thing. That is not for people to like, it’s for people to tremble in their boots.

“It’s definitely something that brings about beautiful feelings of our ancestors’ warrior spirits.”