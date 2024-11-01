Te Pukapuka a Moromona: Original reo Māori Book of Mormon found

It’s a religious treasure that has been found after more than 135 years.

In commemoration of 170 years since the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints was established in New Zealand, the church announced it had found the original 900-page Book of Mormon manuscript in the Māori language.

Dr. Melanie Riwai-Couch (Rangitāne o Wairau, Ngāti Kuia), a church history manager said the book provided an authentic glimpse into the dedication of early missionaries of the time who were determined to make the book accessible to Māori language speakers.

“You can’t help but feel the wairua that’s gone into this wonderful work. You know not only is it really special I think for members of our church, I think it’s also really special for anyone with an interest in te reo Māori.”

Te Pukapuka a Moromona has been located in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints archives, in Salt Lake City, Utah.

In 1889, American missionaries and iwi leaders published the first edition of the manuscript to establish a relationship with the church in New Zealand.

Riwai-Couch said Māori people wanted access to it in their own language, and with 90% of the Church’s fellowship of the Llte 1880’s being Māori it was not only necessary but imperative to translate the book.

“So, we had these early attempts, and it was Te Whatahoro Jury, who tried to advance that early on. They struggled with that initially but then we had this dream team come together later.

“The dream team also involved local Kahungunu leaders like Henare Potae, Piripi Te Maari, Te Pirihi Tutekohe along with Te Whatahoro Jury. They managed to translate more than 300 pages from English to te reo Māori.”

Riwai-Couch said, like any church organisation, they continued to develop and evolve with the aspirations of their community.

“We have a [te] reo Māori speaking branch in Te Peka of Ngāpuhi. We’re looking at how we can try to increase reo opportunities in our members as well. According to the last census about 53% of our members are Māori.”

Māori language expert and advocate, Dr Jeremy Tātere McLeod, said the release of the manuscript of Te Pukapuka a Moromona, offered an invaluable resource for Māori language enthusiasts and scholars.

“Beyond its spiritual significance to church members, this work provides unique insights into the translation and editing process.”

Riwai-Couch said her research team was doing all it could to ensure treasures like Te Pukapuka a Mormona are made available to show the two worlds of religion and indigenous beliefs were not separate but one and the same.

“We have a museum at the Matthew McCally Pacific Church in Hamilton, it’s in the old Church College library. We have a beautiful museum there and we’re hoping to be able to repatriate that document very soon so that people are able to see the manuscript as well.”

The public can access the free digitised version of the manuscript on the church history catalogue on the church website, where they will find the passages of the book in the translators’ original handwriting.

To view the manuscript:

[ Te Pukapuka a Moromona - Digital ManuscriptOpens in new window ]